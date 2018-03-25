Dangote’s UNshakeable table; the Nigerian woman who invented bomb detectors | See the top viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.
Sermon on the Dapchi
Dapchi resident told me Boko Haram preached to them this morning, saying three things – that the girls are not to go back to school, that they didnt receive money from Gov and that the did not sexually assault the children.
— Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) March 21, 2018
13 million for thanksgiving
I sat down with a senator this morning. Asked him about his job, the toughest part, any bills he’s pushed, his thoughts on education, child marriage… all of which he replied ‘my dear, let’s just thank God for life’.
He’s going to run for governor.
— Ada Campbell 👑 (@Adacampbell) March 21, 2018
Melanin! (Wow this melts me!)
Somebody asked me did my baby have on makeup 🙄😂 no honey that’s that MELANIN! I can’t get over this picture. pic.twitter.com/E8YCFDUL4C
— ✨KDG✨ (@_BeautyFULL) March 21, 2018
Because the world is men-chanic?
My wife has a degree in architecture, worked in construction and building renovations for 10 years, and knows 1000x more about any of that than I do. But when she goes to Home Depot or talks to contractors, she always brings me along so they'll take her seriously.
— Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) March 21, 2018
We’d all be trees by now
*accidentally eats fruit seed*
Friend: Omg you know it’s gonna grow in your stomach???????
7 yr old me: pic.twitter.com/0uFn8BOeYg
— A. Cole (@A5HLINNIC0LE) March 19, 2018
Perseverance
For us to be Successful we go through difficult things or challenges 💔♥😊 pic.twitter.com/VcHf8dRoCE
— Statutoryboy🇿🇦 (@vhutali_n) March 14, 2018
Show us receipts
Your Dad is a senator. Your uncle is a businessman worth $350M and owns a university and a jet. Your grandfather was the brain behind Banana Island, NG’s most expensive neighborhood. So when were you ever without 1,000 naira in your pocket, Bayo? Enlighten us. https://t.co/9gRhZMEZiN
— 🗣 (@fxntney) March 21, 2018
Strangers only
Why do women think it's okay to get home after a long day, greet a man then take off the wig like it's nothing?
So this wig is meant for people on the streets while your man sees another man at home? pic.twitter.com/tJGuQO6DGj
— Dr Mandisi (@Mandac5) March 19, 2018
(Note to self)
Nigerian adults, you don't know everything!!!! It is very possible to learn from someone younger than you.
— Pookie Boo (@DamilohunA) March 19, 2018
Just another Nigerian woman
Woman power 💪 !!! Meet Nigerian Omowunmi Sadik,she is the inventor of biosensors that detect bombs
👏👏👏
She deserves your 🔂 pic.twitter.com/sK5TuYU6sP
— TRENDS OF NIGERIA (@TrendsOfNigeria) March 20, 2018
Corpers on the beat
Yo!
This shii is dope!
I love the attitude. pic.twitter.com/lsls95LmTr
— Vector's crush Oct4 (@jekky04) March 22, 2018
From Joe Biden vs The Donald
Watching the current president and former vice president threaten to beat each other up is a powerful reminder that women can’t be president because they’re too emotional.
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 22, 2018
He that finds a wife
He that finds a wife…should stop looking for other girls
— Pastor Emmanuel Iren (@PstEmmanuelIren) March 21, 2018
We all deserve to meet this person
imagine meeting someone who wanted to learn your past not to punish u, but to learn how u needed to be loved. be inspired by ppl who don’t run away when they locate the darkness in u. who instead lean in & ask where the darkness stems from & how they can love u in the midst of it
— sɪs ᴏғ ᴛᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ (@HERTWEETX) March 23, 2018
…And this person too
I met a stranger in a taxi and he started complimenting me, I literally cried 😭 this guy made my entire life yaz 😍 God bless this guy yoh! Modimo waka 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JccXRmJekl
— TheRoyalPriesthood👑 (@MosimaRamoroka) March 23, 2018
These inclusive emojis please
RETWEET TO GET THEM APPROVED!!! pic.twitter.com/SeQ2Yx8KDG
— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 23, 2018
Name it
If your toe is missing, is that Tomisin?
Then if you find your toe, is that Tosin? pic.twitter.com/bpFOLm32fe
— DADDY THE FATHER (@SemilooreAkoni) March 21, 2018
How to prepare a table
You know those tables we’re always talking about shaking? This is NOT one of them. This is the table other tables want to be like when they grow up. Table that did not bother finishing University, but has 6 doctorates and over $100billion. THE TABLE! pic.twitter.com/eDIpGCrWpK
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 24, 2018