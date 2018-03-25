Dangote’s UNshakeable table; the Nigerian woman who invented bomb detectors | See the top viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Sermon on the Dapchi

Dapchi resident told me Boko Haram preached to them this morning, saying three things – that the girls are not to go back to school, that they didnt receive money from Gov and that the did not sexually assault the children. — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) March 21, 2018

13 million for thanksgiving

I sat down with a senator this morning. Asked him about his job, the toughest part, any bills he’s pushed, his thoughts on education, child marriage… all of which he replied ‘my dear, let’s just thank God for life’. He’s going to run for governor. — Ada Campbell 👑 (@Adacampbell) March 21, 2018

Melanin! (Wow this melts me!)

Somebody asked me did my baby have on makeup 🙄😂 no honey that’s that MELANIN! I can’t get over this picture. pic.twitter.com/E8YCFDUL4C — ✨KDG✨ (@_BeautyFULL) March 21, 2018

Because the world is men-chanic?

My wife has a degree in architecture, worked in construction and building renovations for 10 years, and knows 1000x more about any of that than I do. But when she goes to Home Depot or talks to contractors, she always brings me along so they'll take her seriously. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) March 21, 2018

We’d all be trees by now

*accidentally eats fruit seed* Friend: Omg you know it’s gonna grow in your stomach??????? 7 yr old me: pic.twitter.com/0uFn8BOeYg — A. Cole (@A5HLINNIC0LE) March 19, 2018

Perseverance

For us to be Successful we go through difficult things or challenges 💔♥😊 pic.twitter.com/VcHf8dRoCE — Statutoryboy🇿🇦 (@vhutali_n) March 14, 2018

Show us receipts

Your Dad is a senator. Your uncle is a businessman worth $350M and owns a university and a jet. Your grandfather was the brain behind Banana Island, NG’s most expensive neighborhood. So when were you ever without 1,000 naira in your pocket, Bayo? Enlighten us. https://t.co/9gRhZMEZiN — 🗣 (@fxntney) March 21, 2018

Strangers only

Why do women think it's okay to get home after a long day, greet a man then take off the wig like it's nothing? So this wig is meant for people on the streets while your man sees another man at home? pic.twitter.com/tJGuQO6DGj — Dr Mandisi (@Mandac5) March 19, 2018

(Note to self)

Nigerian adults, you don't know everything!!!! It is very possible to learn from someone younger than you. — Pookie Boo (@DamilohunA) March 19, 2018

Just another Nigerian woman

Woman power 💪 !!! Meet Nigerian Omowunmi Sadik,she is the inventor of biosensors that detect bombs

👏👏👏 She deserves your 🔂 pic.twitter.com/sK5TuYU6sP — TRENDS OF NIGERIA (@TrendsOfNigeria) March 20, 2018

THERE’S MORE…

Corpers on the beat

Yo!

This shii is dope!

I love the attitude. pic.twitter.com/lsls95LmTr — Vector's crush Oct4 (@jekky04) March 22, 2018

From Joe Biden vs The Donald

Watching the current president and former vice president threaten to beat each other up is a powerful reminder that women can’t be president because they’re too emotional. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 22, 2018

He that finds a wife

He that finds a wife…should stop looking for other girls — Pastor Emmanuel Iren (@PstEmmanuelIren) March 21, 2018

We all deserve to meet this person

imagine meeting someone who wanted to learn your past not to punish u, but to learn how u needed to be loved. be inspired by ppl who don’t run away when they locate the darkness in u. who instead lean in & ask where the darkness stems from & how they can love u in the midst of it — sɪs ᴏғ ᴛᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ (@HERTWEETX) March 23, 2018

…And this person too

I met a stranger in a taxi and he started complimenting me, I literally cried 😭 this guy made my entire life yaz 😍 God bless this guy yoh! Modimo waka 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JccXRmJekl — TheRoyalPriesthood👑 (@MosimaRamoroka) March 23, 2018

These inclusive emojis please

RETWEET TO GET THEM APPROVED!!! pic.twitter.com/SeQ2Yx8KDG — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 23, 2018

Name it

If your toe is missing, is that Tomisin? Then if you find your toe, is that Tosin? pic.twitter.com/bpFOLm32fe — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemilooreAkoni) March 21, 2018

How to prepare a table