Desmond Elliot and Nigerian kids, James Brown as princess of Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If you don’t like James brown😭😂bye https://t.co/34TjVxkruY — Damola (@ohitsdeee) October 29, 2020

With all this premium entertainment? Yes please!

2.

It's your boy "*James Brown*" princesses of Nigeria



2020 cm and be going 😤 pic.twitter.com/jeRM3MDv2B — Charles 👑🧢👑 (@blaqk_kruiz) October 29, 2020

But please pick a struggle

3.

Desmond elliot wey be say Na only bucket of water he buy take use as hand sanitizer for him area during COVID wants to tell us how to use Social Media — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 29, 2020

Nigerian children though…

4.

This Is why Patience Ozokwor never supports Desmond Elliot marrying any of her daughters in Movies



She knows him very well — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) October 29, 2020

Totally agree.

5.

Even Femi Falana no dey call us Children.. e dey call us youth..



Na Desmond Elliot wey never born my mate dey call me children because e dey wear agbada and cap? — #ENDSARS (@Nsukka_okpa) October 29, 2020

How Nigerians never miss the dets…

6.

Desmond Elliot dey call us children say we no get respect, Adamu sue jack 🤣🤣🤣 2020 na big cruise pic.twitter.com/vGiYuqxk5Z — Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) October 29, 2020

2020, please what next?

7.

Information reaching me is that Desmond Elliot and Kemi Olunloyo gave birth to twins, Ebiye & Waspapping. — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 29, 2020

Ahhh… What is this conspiracy?

8.

If you bring gist to this app and you lock your account afterwards, God will punish you for 600 years. 🤲🏻 — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌎 (@SMiTHiE___) October 29, 2020

It’s not fair… JSYK…

9.

Kogi State is a comedy show. I have never laughed as hard as this in 2020. This commissioner has quietly told the people not to expect any repairs by government. pic.twitter.com/yzptPtThB6 — left lieutenant (@Google_12point7) October 29, 2020

It’s the Netflix for us!

10.

If someone sends you money and you feel it's too small or you don't really appreciate it, please send it back. Don't be unfortunate — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) October 29, 2020

Life is not that hard.