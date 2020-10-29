War Against Social Media: Desmond Elliot joins throng of politicians demanding social media regulation | #TheYNaijaCover

If you were ever in doubt, the events of the past few days have shown that Desmond Elliot has earned his cap as a great actor.

The member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos House of Assembly came out to give a thoroughly melodramatic speech on Thursday; debunking ‘rumours’ that he, with lawmakers, were working on a bill to regulate social media.

Barely 24 hours later, video evidence came forth showcasing the politician actually attacking the use of social media; demanding for its regulation. His insistence was on it being a tool used by ‘children’ to attack their elderly leaders. According to him, a social media clampdown was a priority.

“In the next five years, Nigerian is gone if we don’t start now,” he said.

Similarly, Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed, has opined that social media will destroy us if it is not regulated. He has called for a way social media would be shut down at will.

As much as such bants can come off as a joke and humorous, we should take it seriously- very seriously. This is an attempt by the government to restrict our free speech- our fundamental human right.

The anger and fervency in which they are pushing this narrative should not be met with complaceny. Or else we would be taking retrogressive steps back into dictatorship.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 28, 2020

‘It wasn’t me’: Despite Sanwo-Olu’s denial, Nigerian army insists Lagos Govt requested troop deployment | #TheYNaijaCover

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a CNN interview on Tuesday, admitted that the Nigerian Army ordered the shooting of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 26, 2020

Forensic Fashola and friends (Episode 5) : The one with the ‘secret camera’ at Lekki tollgate

Nigerian politics can only be likened to a drama series. There are several times, as a Nigerian, where you halt ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 23, 2020

What next? : Plans post #EndSARS and beyond | #TheYNaijaCover

On Tuesday, 20th October 2020, Nigerians all over the country watched armed soldiers put bullets into peaceful protesters. The disbelief ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 21, 2020

Nigeria mourns: We would never forget the Lekki Massacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigeria stood still on Tuesday night. Thousands witnessed the gruesome murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian army at ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 20, 2020

Ceasefire!: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew in Lagos | #TheYNaijaCover

In what can only be termed as a shocking and not-so-shocking announcement, the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, imposed ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 19, 2020

#EdoPrisonBreak: Hoodlums attack two Edo prisons, free inmates | #TheYNaijaCover

Protests have been ongoing in various parts of Nigeria for more than a week now. The demonstrations have shown to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail