YNaijaSportsExtra: Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba is set to face Tyson Fury for the WBC title

Could all the world heavyweight boxing championship titles be held by a Nigerian? Possibly, following news of Tyson Fury’s potential contenders.

Tyson Fury and former WBO champion Deontay Wilder were set to cap off their rivalry with a third match, giving it that trilogy finish.

In their first match up, Deontay managed to win by decision, in their second match however, Fury was able to knock out Deontay in the 7th round.

This led to talks of a possible third match, one that would settle once and for all who the better fighter is. Unfortunately, a complex back and forth between both fighter’s camp saw them tampering with the schedule and ultimately souring the bout.

According to Fury, he wanted to fight Deontay before the year runs out, however, Deontay’s camp is pushing for the fight to hold next year. This stipulation irritated the Gypsy King and he decided to move on.

“Wilder and his team were messing around with the date.” Wilder told The Athletic. “Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to December 19. Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready. When they tried moving off December 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on.”

“Tyson and myself agree that another fight in 2020 makes sense, in sticking with the original plan to fight this year, period,” Fury’s trainer Steward exclusively told Sky Sports.

In light of this, Fury, who is eager to fight come December has begun searching for his next opponent, among them is Efe Ajagba, a Delta-born native.

Efe has a flawless 14-0 (11KOs) record and has been on the rise since his boxing debut in 2011 . He holds the fastest win record in the history of boxing, albeit his opponent walked off the ring the second the bell was rung. He also won the gold medal at the 2015 African games and the bronze medal at the Common Wealth Games in 2014.

His boxing accolade so far is nothing short of impressive. He is listed as a top 15 heavyweight boxer in the world under the WBC interim world heavyweight champion, thus his consideration to face Fury.

The 26-year-old began his boxing career in 2012. Prior to that, he played football for a local club in his home town, Ugheli. It’s interesting and inspirational to know that he once worked in a bakery, making his story a perfect tale of grass to grace.

He currently is one of the boxers listed by Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter as one of the possible contenders to face Fury on December 5, 2020, in the UK, during Fury’s homecoming. Other boxers listed by the promoter include:

Oscar Rivas 26-1 (18KOs),

Agit Kabayel 20-0 (18KOs)

Charles Martin 28-2-1 (25KOs), and,

Michael Hunter 18-1-1 (12KOs).