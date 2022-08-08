Nigeria sets new African Record with relay hurdle win at Common Wealth Games; Gunmen Attack Cubana Chiefpriest In Anambra | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria sets new African Record with relay hurdle win at Common Wealth Games

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Nigeria sets new African Record with relay hurdle win at Common Wealth Games

Team Nigeria has won yet another gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The 4x100m Women’s Relay competition was won on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium by the team of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha.

The group won Nigeria’s 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by setting a new African Record of 42.10s.

Record-setting Tobi Amusan got things going for Nigeria and skillfully transferred the baton to Favour Ofili, who finished second in the 200-meter race on Saturday.

Rose Chukwuma received the baton from Ofili, who then passed it on to the anchor leg runner, Grace Nwokocha, who did not fail to bring home the gold.

In the earlier men’s 4x100m event, which the English team won, the quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo also put up a strong performance to win the bronze medal.

The men from Nigeria finished in 38.81 seconds to place third.

Nigeria has already equaled her best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games with 11 gold medals and is on track to surpass it with at least two more gold medal chances.

Gunmen Attack Cubana Chiefpriest In Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly attacked famous socialite, Okechukwu Pascal, who is otherwise called Cubana Chiefpriest.

Okechukwu who is generally famously known as Cubana Chiefpriest was said to have been attacked on Sunday morning in Anambra State, while going to Asaba from Owerri, in Imo State.

A source said: “Obscure shooters went after him and his escort on their way from an event at Owerri-Onitsha Express Road.”

The Socialite was said to have gotten away safe, however his G Wagon and that of his escort were filled with slugs.

In the interim, Cubana Chiefpriest has responded to the assault on him to affirm that he is indeed fine.

The socialite who wrote via his Twitter handle said the episode occurred in Anambra, and not in Imo as detailed by a few web-based entertainment blogs.

Alluding to uncertainty in the South-East, the socialite expressed: “The whole South East should be cleaned up.”

NPA Begins Construction Of 4.5km Access Road To Onne Port

To facilitate the flow of cargo into and out of the port, the Federal Ocean Terminal in the Onne Port Complex has seen the start of building on the 4.5 km access road “D” by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The 4.5-kilometer-long road would be constructed with street lights and other ancillary services, and it would take 10 months to complete.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of NPA, who officially started off the construction in Onne on Friday during his maiden visit to the port, said the road was part of the port development plan of phase 4B that was granted to the Deep Offshore.

He said that the project’s cost was included in the overall port rehabilitation contract that had long since been granted but had been put on hold for various reasons.

He said that the route, which leads to the Onne Port, has seen a significant increase in both cargo and other industries.

“We decided it was time to request the contractor return to the job site. This will make entering the port easier. We want to make sure that the roads inside the port are in good shape while we are complaining about the roads beyond the port, which is outside of our scope,” he said.

ASUU Strike Can’t Stop Us From Conducting Exam When It is Due — JAMB

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), whose prolonged strike has kept students away from classes for many months, has claimed that it will not be able to prevent the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from holding another round of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) when it is due.

This statement was made by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while he was overseeing the mop-up exam, which was specifically organized for candidates whose centers were allegedly engaged in malpractice and candidates with biometric issues during the general examination for this year in May in Lagos on Saturday.

Apart from the fact that more than half of private institutions are open, he claims that some public universities, especially the majority of state universities, are not striking.

“I can name a few of them. I am aware of a number of universities, including Kwara State University, Lagos State University, and Osun State University. And the explanation is straightforward. Many of them do not receive state government aid, so their school fees are used to pay the wages of their instructors.

“They are aware that their salaries won’t be paid if they go on strike,” Prof Oloyede said.

Additionally, certain other public universities, including the Defense Academy, Army University, Police University, and others, are not striking.

One person dies during fighting at Osun state PDP meeting

During a battle that erupted at a PDP meeting in Oloba Ward, Atapara Area, Ede, Osun State, one person known as Kuranga was feared dead.

Money was the root of the argument, and local sources reported hearing gunshots and seeing Kuranga shot as a result of the argument.

Further information revealed that one of the individuals engaged in the misunderstanding had dispatched police officers to make arrests when things got out of hand.

“Kuranga was shot when we were putting him under arrest. But I’m unable to immediately identify the shooter. The occurrence took place on Friday,” a source mentioned

In an interview, Olabisi Atanda, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ spokesperson for Osun Command, confirmed that someone had been shot during the meeting.

She stated, “There was a PDP meeting where there was confusion regarding funds released for the most recent governorship election.

“There was a fight during the meeting, and one of the attendees called the police in so they could make an arrest.

“It was at that time that one person called Kuranga was hit by a bullet. I can’t confirm if he died or not. The incident led to a stampede in a market around the area as people ran in different directions. But peace has returned.”

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, was repeatedly called, and as of the time this report was filed, she had not responded to a text message sent to her regarding the incident. This made attempts to gain a police response to the incident fruitless.

However, Oladele Oluwabamiji, the Osun PDP’s director of media and strategy, accused the state’s APC leadership of inviting hoodlums to the PDP meeting.

In addition to claiming that Mr. Kofoworola Babajide, the Minority Leader of the House, was present, Oluwabamiji revealed that the thugs who broke into the meeting were hauling rifles with the police.

He acknowledged the attack on Mr. Babajide, the lawmaker’s father, whose home was reportedly destroyed, and he identified the perpetrators as APC thugs.