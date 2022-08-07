BBNaijaS7: Beauty Disqualified after two weeks from the Big Brother House because of a man, Cyph and Christy O evicted

Beauty Tukura, now a former housemate of Big Brother Naija season seven and Miss Nigeria, was disqualified from the competition on Sunday.

Beauty was disqualified after receiving two more strikes on Sunday.

“Your actions last night were inappropriate; you should have controlled your emotions,” remarked Biggie. “You took away your microphone, and after hurling your wig and glasses at Groovy, you threw another object at him.”

Last week, Beauty received a strike for acting aggressively toward Ilebaye and yanking the housemate’s wig.

Beauty was back at it on Saturday night, throwing her wig and spectacles at Groovy and attempting to smash his microphone.

Beauty’s reaction resulted from Groovy’s dance party activities with Chomzy, a Level 1 housemate.

Beauty, who appeared to be intoxicated after, gave her lover Groovy a tongue lashing.

She yelled at Phyna, one of the other housemates who tried to warn her, and claimed that Groovy’s dick was quite small.

Beauty and Groovy have been one of the brewing love stories from this season of the show.

Cyph and Christy O also became the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

As usual, the ousted housemates wasted no time leaving Biggie’s house. Nigerians, however, are not surprised by Christy and Cyph’s eviction because they acknowledged that they had nothing to contribute.

While Ebuka said Christy-O stated she was not in the proper state of mind to grace the stage, Cyph on his own part is anticipating better things life has to offer.