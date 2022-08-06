#BBNaijaS7: I received nudes, N100m, N50m offers from BBNaija applicants – Denrele

Crossdresser and well-known Nigerian entertainer Denrele Edun has talked about his interactions with Big Brother Naija contestants.

The media personality acknowledged being “helpful” in the show’s operations during an appearance in an interview on Lunch Time with Vanguard, which was broadcast on Saturday.

People who want to be on the show, according to him, contact him to help them get selected and become candidates.

He said, “I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers.

“I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money.

“So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next level and give you direction to help you navigate your way through life, then what are you looking for? Go and find a Denrele.

“Away from that, yes! I have been instrumental to a lot of these things. It is what it is.

“I’m at the industry’s center of gravity. Let’s just say I know people in the right places. When they ask you, tell them to come and meet me.”

He pointed out that it all began when Karen Igho, the Big Brother Africa 2011 winner, mentioned how he assisted her in filling out her application.

Asked if he influenced anyone into the BBNS7 edition, he replied “Well! I have a lot of amazing people in the house and some that are still coming in.”

The host, Siji Oyewusi asked again if there’ll be new housemates coming on the show and he affirmed it, saying ”Ýes, they are coming in”

“I just don’t want to start eavesdropping. I want people to enjoy the show. That is what the show is about. I feel the show is therapeutic. I watch the show and I see people I can relate to, people who remind me of myself, and I’m drawn to them. Maybe that is what I also look for in people who I might decide to say, let’s say, take a chance with this person, let’s see where it goes.”

