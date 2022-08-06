7 new Movies and TV shows to watch this weekend

These days, choosing what to watch can feel nearly impossible with the number of streaming providers available. Sometimes we get caught browsing and scrolling for so long that we simply give up and switch off the TV.

It might be challenging to choose among all the popular TV shows and movies, especially when websites like Netflix offer us their most popular selections (not to mention the fact that popular doesn’t always equate to good).

Fortunately, we’ve chosen to simplify this process by selecting some of the top shows and films from a variety of streaming providers, making that interminable scroll a thing of the past.

Here are 7 Movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

The Sandman (Netflix)

The graphic books from Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman have traveled a long and convoluted path to the big screen. Over the past 30 years, a number of adaptation attempts have lingered in development hell (including a film that would have featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt). But at last, The Sandman is prepared to haunt all of our dreams.

Morpheus, the king of the Dreaming realm, is portrayed by Tom Sturridge in the lead role. He spends more than a century behind bars after being taken prisoner by occultists in 1916. When he returns, his country is in ruins. The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), a living nightmare, has gotten away. It won’t be simple to find him and put things right because Morpheus also has to deal with occult detective Johanna Constantine and Lucifer Morningstar (played by Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Coleman).

Our initial thoughts of the show are mostly positive – at least for episode 1. The adaptation has the feeling that it was carefully made, and anyone searching for a new show to watch will want to binge it.

Luck (Apple TV Plus)

The fact that Luck is produced by the discredited former co-founder of Pixar, Skydance Animation, explains why it looks, sounds, and feels like a Pixar film. The protagonist of the tale is Sam, who may be the unluckiest person alive. She was abandoned at a foster home as a young child, and she will soon turn 18 and leave the system.

Sam finds a fortunate penny that she wants to present to a friend, but she unavoidably loses it. In her effort to find it, she meets Bob, a lucky black cat, just as things are starting to look up. He leads Sam to the Land of Luck, a place brimming with lucky trinkets like four-leaf clovers.

There, she searches for a lucky penny to take back home.

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Because of its 1980s setting and science fiction aspects, Paper Girls has been compared to Stranger Things by some, but the new Amazon Prime series is much more than that.

This science fiction drama, which is based on a well-known comic book series of the same name, examines the lives of four teenage girls who journey across time to save the world, eventually running into future versions of themselves along the way.

Keep Breathing (Netflix)

Given its Cast Away meets Lost narrative, a new show on Netflix has been climbing the ratings, and we can see why.

Keep Breathing is a limited-run television series that centers on Liv (Melissa Barrera Martnez), a lady who must rely on her wits to survive after her private plane crashes in the midst of the woods.

Purple Hearts (Netflix)

Fans of romance shouldn’t let Purple Hearts pass them by. The protagonist of this Netflix original, based on the same-titled book, is a singer-songwriter named Cassie (Sofia Carson), who gets caught up in a passionate relationship with a Marine named Luke (Nicholas Galitzine).

The fact that it has surpassed films like The Gray Man and The Sea Beast as the most watched movie on Netflix is more proof that it has undoubtedly been popular with fans.

Not Okay (Hulu)

Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) feature in this dark comedy directed by Hostages star Quinn Shephard about an aspiring influencer who pretends to travel to Paris in order to become famous, but finds herself in a convoluted lie when others assume she survived a terrorist attack.

It turns out that the satirical movie received positive reviews from reviewers, in addition to the excitement that the picture had previously generated thanks to its leading actors.

Uncoupled (Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris may be most known for his role as a rake in How I Met Your Mother, but in Uncoupled he plays a very different character.

In this comedy, Harris plays Michael, a real estate agent in his forties whose 17-year relationship is suddenly ended by his boyfriend. Now, Michael must navigate New York City’s dating scene while still attempting to understand himself.