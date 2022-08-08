Amaka in search of new bunkmates as Khalid and Daniella’s love noises won’t let her sleep #BBNaijaS7

As the BBNaija7 season began, one of the first few “ships” that caught our attention was the fiery bond between Khalid and Daniella, who are never shy to show us exactly how they feel. Their bond is really clear for all to see.

Now, we get that Khalid and Daniella are super attracted to each other. Their bond is from “Mars” and they are also not afraid to show it, but they should at least pity Amaka.

For several nights now, the camera has shown them engaged in very naughty activities under the duvet. However, Sunday night saw their passionate lovemaking reaching new heights, bordering on Amaka’s convenience.

As they were doing one or two things, the camera showed a rather perplexed Amaka, whose bed is closest to them, transfixed by their activities.

Khalid and Daniella are really disturbing Amaka… Biggie this is too much ooo #JusticeForAmaka #BBNaija #BBNajiaS7 #bbnajia

Watch till end 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/CoOMf3vO9x — Mickey Da Cruz (@Mickeydacruz) August 8, 2022

How could she not watch when they were not even subtle about it to begin with?

Some people have called the couple ‘real’ as they have not been afraid to engage in sexual activities despite the blacklash they know they will receive from Nigeria’s conservative viewers.

They are both adults, after all, and as long as these sexual activities are consensual, they are free to do whatever they want to do.

Courtesy, however, demands that they be considerate of the other housemates they share the space with. Or, at least, consideration for their bunkmate Amaka, so she can sleep.

We also hope that they are using protection because we don’t think Biggie is ready to do Omugwo in his house.

Here are some reactions to their very sexual love affair on Twitter.

Sex is nw a daily dosage for Khalid and daniella, we probably gonna have a big brother jnr 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ITFb4vDvLY — Real_ph_pikin (@FavourD75837985) August 8, 2022

Ka ma paro (let's not lie) Khalid and Daniella should cut back on the make out session, dry humping, sex or whatever it is they are doing. They've been going at this all week straight. They are really cute but ah this one don dey give asheju vibes #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/iVK5d05eK7 — naimh👑 (@naimh_x) August 8, 2022

Khalid and Daniella are beginning to piss me off with their nonsense every night. — Kristabelle Gilbert💎⭐🔱 (@UndieElizabeth) August 8, 2022

"Khalid and Daniella" 🙆🏽‍♂️ las las Na porn hub go endorse these two 🤣 — Ọ̀LÀKUNLÈ (@kunlenasr_) August 8, 2022