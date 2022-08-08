Kizz Daniel: A talented artist with a very bad work ethic

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly called Kizz Daniel, is currently trending on Twitter for not showing up for a stage performance in Tanzania.

Kizz is currently on a tour called the “Afro Classic World Tour” and he is expected to perform in three African countries: Tanzania, Rwanda, and Malawi.

A video clearly shows enraged fans leaving the event venue after the Nigerian artist failed to show up.

Again, fans went home angry in Tanzania after Buga crooner, Kizz Daniel was nowhere to be found for his stage performance. pic.twitter.com/p6gjKsSOHY — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) August 8, 2022

According to people close to the hosts of the show, it was reported that Kizz Daniel was late for his flight from Nairobi, Kenya to Tanzania, and had to be changed to a new flight.

Due to the pressure of being late, his bag containing his show clothes was misplaced.

When Kizz Daniel arrived in Tanzania at around three to four in the night, he did not know if one of his bags had been forgotten in the Kenyan airport.

Since it was already late and all the shops were closed, he had to call a Tanzanian artist he was close to and get him to find a designer to make him new clothes.

The tension started when the artist wanted a certain type of clothing, as he didn’t like all the options sent to him.

In order to protect his image and brand, Kizz Daniel refused to go on stage.

The artist’s excuse did not hold water for both the promoters of the event and fans.

Apparently, that’s not all.

Some fans had bought tables worth about $5000, and Kizz Daniel’s failure to show up led to some altercations at the event venue.

Kizz Daniel, who was recently touring ten American cities, also arrived four hours late for one of his concert performances.

Fans who attended the Buga crooner’s concert were very angered by his lateness and showed their displeasure as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

This seems to be a recurring theme with the Nigerian artist, and it doesn’t speak well of his brand.

The widely circulated opinion on social media is that while the artist may be very talented, going to his shows would be a waste of time as you would not receive your money’s worth.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about Kizz Daniel’s latest misdoings. Here are some of the reactions.

Kizz Daniel needs to go back to his village and wash his head or appease his ancestors because his behaviours are always strange. — Olúwadámiláre (@adeoyedamilare) August 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel looks so decent for someone who has bad attitude. — CAPITAL P (@TheHN1C) August 8, 2022

What exactly is wrong with Kizz Daniel that makes him keep disappointing his fans? — Emmanuel🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@OlaniranEmmanu9) August 8, 2022

Anything you see if you decide to pay and attend a Kizz Daniel show, you would just have to take it like that. — Big Chief (@MONSIEURBLAC) August 8, 2022

If you know how much this is a constant for Kizz Daniel for years now. That's why promoters stopped inviting him for shows and it was like he was blacklisted — olu daddy (@oludaddie) August 8, 2022