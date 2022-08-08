Like other professional lackeys, Sanwo-Olu’s entire career has been made possible by the interventions of powerful patrons – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Jandor, has taken to social media to respond to some of the claims made about his candidacy by the sitting Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an interview over the weekend.

The interview, which aired as part of the Sunday politics program on Channels TV, saw the Governor making some very bold claims in the assurance of his re-election into office.

Sanwo-Olu in response to a question about the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, stated that the politics of Lagos State is not a circus and requires competent hands in order to steer the ship of the state.

The Governor said, “If you have an emergency at 3 am, who would you call? What are your chances? Will you call a man that has experience, that has gone through the trenches before, that lives with it, that understands what the issues are, and that appreciates what challenge you have even at 3 am? Or will you leave your chance to a man who does not know where the dial is and does not know what the issue of governance is?

“This is Lagos. This is an informed audience. This is not a tea party. We are talking of real governance and the lives of over 20 million Nigerians bigger than the economy of Ghana or Kenya which is in itself a country. It is not a circus, it is a real thing and I don’t want to spite anyone because I have respect for all of the candidates that have emerged and the candidate of the particular party you are talking about.”

In response to this, Jandor tweeted:

“Yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave an interview where he made certain comments about my decision to run and my capacity to lead.

“I am not surprised that discrediting my achievements and questioning my competence was the angle he chose to approach the very legitimate questions he was asked.

“Sanwo-Olu has no frame of reference by which to assess my achievements. He has never had to build a business from the ground up in Lagos, one of the toughest and most competitive business markets in the world.

“Like other professional lackeys, his entire career has been possible thanks to the interventions of powerful patrons, so he cannot possibly understand why anyone would consider being an independent entrepreneur who bootstrapped a business and grew it to the point where I could comfortably create jobs in Lagos, despite crushing taxes and prohibitive policies, something to be proud of.

See the full thread below.

It is clear that both gubernatorial candidates are not afraid to play a little dirty to secure the governorship seat.

Lagos residents owe it to themselves to obtain their PVC and to ignore this verbal combat. The focus should be on the qualifications of the two candidates in order to vote sensibly.

