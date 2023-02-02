‘Don’t Disrespect Peter Obi’ – Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s New Movie Trailer

People on the internet have responded to a new movie teaser featuring Nollywood actor Yul Edochie playing the role of Labour Party presidential contender Peter Obi.

On Thursday, the actor posted the “Peter Obi” teaser to Instagram, where it has already received a variety of comments.

Using his baritone voice to imitate that of the presidential contender, Yul Edochie is shown in the trailer portraying the character of Obi in the film.

Edochie, in several portions of the recently released film, can be seen dressed as the ex-governor of Anambra and making references to events from his own life.

See some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Yul Edochie will not make heaven, he will not make hell, he will remain in Nigeria… 😭😭😂💔



Wetin be this?😭 pic.twitter.com/LM42xqQdaj — Chudé (@chude__) February 2, 2023

Yul Edochie has always stood against Peter Obi, but now he has taken his opposition to a whole new level by starring in a movie that portrays Peter in a completely absurd light. Not only that, but the film also casts Margaret Obi as a greedy individual – a portrayal that … — Kowa Ishaku Yahaya (@Yahaya_IV) February 2, 2023

Yul Edochie had good intentions but wrong timing. We don’t need this now — Chukwuma Aguwa (@Chumaaguwa) February 2, 2023

I have a serious issue with the person that told Yul Edochie that his PO impression is anything to write home about. I refuse to believe that he came to that conclusion on his own. — omoge. (@KhloeUmoh) February 2, 2023

Yul Edochie has never supported Peter Obi.



But he went to do a movie with his name that paints him in ridiculous light and Margaret Obi as a greedy person.



What in the hell?! — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) February 2, 2023

WE NEED TO ARREST YUL EDOCHIE IMMEDIATELY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Chuey Chu-Okagbue #Chella (@ChueyChu) February 2, 2023