‘Don’t Disrespect Peter Obi’ – Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s New Movie Trailer

People on the internet have responded to a new movie teaser featuring Nollywood actor Yul Edochie playing the role of Labour Party presidential contender Peter Obi.
On Thursday, the actor posted the “Peter Obi” teaser to Instagram, where it has already received a variety of comments.
Using his baritone voice to imitate that of the presidential contender, Yul Edochie is shown in the trailer portraying the character of Obi in the film.
Edochie, in several portions of the recently released film, can be seen dressed as the ex-governor of Anambra and making references to events from his own life.
See some of the reactions on Twitter below.
