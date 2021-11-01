Dozens feared trapped after building collapse in Nigeria’s largest city | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Dozens feared trapped after building collapse in Nigeria’s largest city

A 21-storey apartment building under construction in an upmarket area of Nigeria’s largest city has collapsed, with dozens of workers feared trapped under the rubble. – The Guardian reports.

Ethiopian forces battle Tigrayan rebels for control of key town

Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over their second town in two days. – France24 reports.

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Guinea’s Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement. – The Guardian NG reports.

Odion Ighalo: Nigeria name former striker in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria have recalled former Manchester United man Odion Ighalo for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the hope that the striker will return to the international fold two years after his retirement. – BBC reports.

Somalia kicks off next stage of long-delayed elections

Somalia on Monday began electing lawmakers for its lower house of parliament, the next phase in a long-delayed and turbulent process toward a presidential vote that has sometimes turned violent. – africanews reports.