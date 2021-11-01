Dozens feared trapped after building collapse in Nigeria’s largest city | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Dozens feared trapped after building collapse in Nigeria’s largest city

A 21-storey apartment building under construction in an upmarket area of Nigeria’s largest city has collapsed, with dozens of workers feared trapped under the rubble. – The Guardian reports.

Ethiopian forces battle Tigrayan rebels for control of key town

Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over their second town in two days. – France24 reports.

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Guinea’s Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement. – The Guardian NG reports.

Odion Ighalo: Nigeria name former striker in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria have recalled former Manchester United man Odion Ighalo for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the hope that the striker will return to the international fold two years after his retirement. – BBC reports.

Somalia kicks off next stage of long-delayed elections

Somalia on Monday began electing lawmakers for its lower house of parliament, the next phase in a long-delayed and turbulent process toward a presidential vote that has sometimes turned violent. – africanews reports.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu October 29, 2021

Tunisian women protest as Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Former Congolese Prime Minister Clément ...

Ado Aminu October 27, 2021

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Ghana anti-LGBT bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Soldier admits role in 1987 ...

Ado Aminu October 25, 2021

Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended over sexual abuse claims | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Sierra Leone’s women’s coach suspended ...

Ado Aminu October 22, 2021

WHO vows cultural overhaul after Ebola sexual abuse scandal | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: WHO vows cultural overhaul after ...

Ado Aminu October 21, 2021

Benin’s parliament votes to legalise abortion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Benin’s parliament votes to legalise ...

Ado Aminu October 13, 2021

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail