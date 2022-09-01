EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker at Lagos airport

Olakunle Oluomo, the speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State.

According to information obtained by our correspondent, Oluomo was detained in connection with potential financial offences.

According to a staff member in the assembly who requested anonymity, operatives picked up the speaker this morning at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, after receiving a tip.

According to the source, Oluomo was being questioned further while being held by the agency.

Due to his repeated inability to accept the EFCC’s invitation, he allegedly appeared on the commission’s wanted list.

He and a few others were charged with altering the assembly’s financial records and signatures.