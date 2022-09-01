Deji vs Groovy #BBNaijaS7

The Task brief that the Housemates received yesterday caused a stir. The task consisted of four games, and after attempting to understand the first game’s rules, tensions quickly rose and everyone started talking at once.

The tension peaked during the second game. The moderator read out a question and the rival teams raced to press the buzzer and answer it, sparking a fight. Groovy, Eloswag, and Phyna moderated as Team 141 faced off against Super Binge.

Biggie invited the Housemates to come back to the House after the game. Deji had accused Phyna of cheating because she had not sent the questions to the other teams but instead had enabled team 141 to ask them again. Groovy did not like this because they believed they had won “fair and square.”

After returning to the House, Deji and Groovy got into a furious argument that needed the help of the other Housemates to diffuse. Despite Dotun’s best efforts, Deji immediately backed away from him and ran toward Groovy in an attempt to attack. The Level Up girls tried to break up the fight, but the two men were very agitated.

Most of the Housemates agreed that the game was unfair, which sparked further argumentation between the Housemates. Adekunle and Chichi stood out the most. Adekunle’s explanation of the game’s rules and how Biggie established them caused a rift between the two. After a while, Adekunle left the conversation and promised not to dispute with Chichi again.

Deji and Groovy separated and swiftly resolved the conflict by themselves. A little while later, they reconnected in the bedroom, giving each other an embrace.

Phyna, who also made the decision to sit in the Garden while the arguments took place in the House, did not take the accusation kindly either. Groovy went to get her and encouraged her to focus on the game rather than the emotional stuff.

