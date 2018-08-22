Emma Nyra is turning her new experience into motherhood with miniseries “Yummy Mummy Diaries”

Emma Nyra

Nearly two weeks after giving birth to twins, wherein labour was arduously stretched for 36 hours, Emma Nyra has released a teaser on Instagram for her forthcoming miniseries Yummy Mummy Diaries, which will center her newfound joy of being a mother. “We thank God for a successful one week of #Love that my babies were born,” she wrote on Instagram four days ago. “My heart is full and I had to put it in a song! #LoveSong on iTunes now! GodisGood!”

READ MORE: These are the men and women of the YNaija 2018 New Establishment List

Love Song is a newly released Afropop song from Nyra that, according to her, chronicles the support and love she has gotten from everyone in the months leading to the delivery of her twins. A few seconds into the Yummy Mummy Diaries teaser, the song plays in the background, in which Nyra sounds celebratory and blissfully satisfied.

The visuals looks prepartum, as Nyra sits on grass with her terminally bloated belly, coated with an indecipherable henna design and wearing a chic sheer white outfit. Dropping on YouTube soon, the 30-yr-old singer and actress is happy to have her twins Alexandria and Alexandre in her life, and Yummy Mummy Diaries could make for interesting postpartum television. You can check out the teaser below.

