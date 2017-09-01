Entertainment Roundup: DJ Jimmy Jatt thinks the Wizkid and Davido beef is healthy; Ric Hassani releases debut album | More stories

It’s the final roundup of the week! Here are the stories you missed from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

DJ Jimmy Jatt dishes on NBC ban and beef between Wizkid and Davido

Veteran DJ, Jimmy Jatt is of the opinion that the ban NBC places on songs will only count if it comes before the songs make it to the airwaves.

In an interview with Hip TV, DJ Jimmy Jatt said although he understands censorship, he believes that it’s wrongly executed sometimes.

He also addressed the beef between Wizkid and Davido describing it as healthy and not as exaggerated as the media makes it seem.

Watch the interview here:

Ric Hassani’s debut album is out

The African Gentleman is here!

Afropop and R&B singer, Ric Hassani popular for his single, Gentleman has now released his debut album.

The African Gentleman features collaborations with artistes from across the continent including Tjan, M.I, Mumba Yachi, Johnny Drille, Tay Grin and Yung L.

Listen to his single featuring Tjan and Johnny Drille here:

Jamie Foxx announces Telethon for Hurricane Harvey victims

Hollywood stars are stepping up to help people who have been devastated by the Hurricane Harvey that hit Houston, Texas nearly a week ago.

Apart from donations that have come from some of the biggest celebrities, Jamie Foxx has now announced a telethon fundraiser that will help rake in more funds.

In an Instagram post, the actor and singer revealed his own $25,000 donation and shared plans on the event that is to start on September 12.

GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance…. #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

E!News reports that Reese Witherspoon, Michael Strahan and Hilary Duff are some of the stars who are involved in this project and it will be aired by the major broadcast networks.