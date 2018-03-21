Entertainment Roundup: Jay Z, Beyoncé announce dates for ‘On the Run II’ tour, Black Panther is now the most tweeted about movie | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Nollywood actress reportedly deported for fraud

Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret has reportedly been deported from the United States for alleged fraud.

The actress was reportedly arrested after she tried withdrawing a huge amount of money that was deposited into her account last year.

It was learnt that she has relocated to Ibadan from Lagos where she formerly resided.

Demi Lovato reveals she almost committed suicide at 7

Singer, Demi Lovato has revealed her battle with suicidal thoughts.

In a new interview with Dr. Phil, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer gets candid about her sobriety, her suicidal thoughts and her recovery from a seemingly hopeless state of being.

During her sit-down on Dr. Phil, which airs on Tuesday, the 25-year-old songstress opens up about the first time she had thoughts of taking her own life.

“The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven and I had this fascination with death,” admitted the singer. “I have experienced things things that I have not talked about and don’t know if I ever will talk about.

The singer also made it clear that she was a child who was suffering: “At seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end.”

Jay Z, Beyonce announce dates for ‘On the Run II’ tour

Beyonce and Jay Z are on the run again.

The power couple announced additional tour dates for their On the Run II stadium tour Tuesday.

Kicking off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, the concert series will stop in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe, and 21 cities in North America.

The On the Run II tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

In 2014, the couple embarked on the On the Run tour, in which they performed six weeks of sold-out stadium concerts across North America, ending the run with a set of shows in Paris, France.

Black Panther breaks record of most tweeted about movie

Black Panther is now the most tweeted about movie of all time.

Black Panther has over 35 million tweets about it. Twitter made the announcement Tuesday, officially making the film the most tweeted about movie ever. It was also revealed on Tuesday that the most retweeted post about the film is Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about the movie’s soundtrack.

“Black Panther The Album 2/9,” he tweeted on January 31, along with the album’s track listing.

The characters from the movie that have been tweeted about the most have been Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Shuri (Letitia Wright).