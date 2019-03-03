Article

Entertainment roundup: Lupita Nyong’o rumoured to be the next Bond Girl; New trailer for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ released | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lupita Nyong’o rumoured to be the next Bond Girl

During the week, multiple reports surfaced that Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o was sought to play the next Bond Girl in the upcoming James Bond film. The James Bond franchise is one of the oldest and successful in Hollywood, spanning years of movies and loyal fans and it will be nice to see another black woman since Halle Berry. But the negotiations have collapsed. Nyong’o won’t be the next Bond Girl as her team said, ”It won’t work with her.”

Photo: Deadline

Also, fresh off his Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek is in talks to be the next Bond villain. From all indications, Malek may get the role as James Bond’s latest adversary. The movie is out in 2020.

New trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix released

There’s a fittingly dark new trailer out for Dark Phoenix that shows the cast of the X-Men banding together to save one of their own – Jean Grey. At least, I think that’s what’s happening. This whole universe is very confusing now. The movie comes out June 7th.

Khloé Kardashian says Jordyn Wood is not to be blamed: ‘This was Tristan’s fault’

Photo: E! News

Khloé Kardashian has had a change of heart after previously slamming Jordyn Woods and claiming the model was responsible for breaking up her family with Tristan Thompson.

In a series of emotional tweets on Saturday, Kardashian placed the blame fully on Tristan.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Anyway, I couldn’t care less about the latest scandal currently bedevelling the Kardashian Klan. Lots of things going on in the world right now.

Lionsgate release new trailer for Hellboy

A lot of people online didn’t love the first Hellboy trailer, which I’m kind of surprised by because I loved its lighthearted and funny approach to the genre. This trailer seems to be a direct response to their backlash, promising, essentially, a completely different movie: one that’s a much more traditional superhero film, with all-out stakes, and huge monsters to fight. The movie comes out April 12th.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Wilfred Okiche March 2, 2019

Obituary: Bisi Silva, godmother of contemporary art from Africa

The art world, locally and internationally, mourns the loss of Bisi Silva, influential curator, founder and artistic director of the ...

Bernard Dayo March 2, 2019

INEC declares Buhari as winner of 2019 presidential election, Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world and other stories that drove conversation this week

Here are the top ten stories that drove conversation during the week: My second term will be tough – Buhari ...

Bernard Dayo March 1, 2019

The Late 5: My second term will be tough – Buhari; EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: My second term will be tough – Buhari Following his victory in ...

Bernard Dayo March 1, 2019

You can now watch exciting moments from ‘See Gobbe’ and ‘Double Wahala’ on the new BBNaija pop-up channel

As the countdown to the eagerly anticipated fourth season of Big Brother Naija heats up, MultiChoice Nigeria will be treating ...

Bernard Dayo March 1, 2019

The Big 5: Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole; Macky Sall seals victory in Senegal’s presidential election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole The national ...

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG; We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: PDP may boycott governorship election in Jigawa – Lamido The opposition Peoples ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail