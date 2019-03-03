Entertainment roundup: Lupita Nyong’o rumoured to be the next Bond Girl; New trailer for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ released | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lupita Nyong’o rumoured to be the next Bond Girl

During the week, multiple reports surfaced that Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o was sought to play the next Bond Girl in the upcoming James Bond film. The James Bond franchise is one of the oldest and successful in Hollywood, spanning years of movies and loyal fans and it will be nice to see another black woman since Halle Berry. But the negotiations have collapsed. Nyong’o won’t be the next Bond Girl as her team said, ”It won’t work with her.”

Also, fresh off his Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek is in talks to be the next Bond villain. From all indications, Malek may get the role as James Bond’s latest adversary. The movie is out in 2020.

New trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix released

There’s a fittingly dark new trailer out for Dark Phoenix that shows the cast of the X-Men banding together to save one of their own – Jean Grey. At least, I think that’s what’s happening. This whole universe is very confusing now. The movie comes out June 7th.

Khloé Kardashian says Jordyn Wood is not to be blamed: ‘This was Tristan’s fault’

Khloé Kardashian has had a change of heart after previously slamming Jordyn Woods and claiming the model was responsible for breaking up her family with Tristan Thompson.

In a series of emotional tweets on Saturday, Kardashian placed the blame fully on Tristan.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Anyway, I couldn’t care less about the latest scandal currently bedevelling the Kardashian Klan. Lots of things going on in the world right now.

Lionsgate release new trailer for Hellboy

A lot of people online didn’t love the first Hellboy trailer, which I’m kind of surprised by because I loved its lighthearted and funny approach to the genre. This trailer seems to be a direct response to their backlash, promising, essentially, a completely different movie: one that’s a much more traditional superhero film, with all-out stakes, and huge monsters to fight. The movie comes out April 12th.