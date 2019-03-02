Teni made another ”funny” video insulting a white man in Yoruba and Twitter is dragging her for it

Teni’s social media presence, over time, has gravitated towards interesting chops of comedy. With skits of herself doing whatever she pleases, her goofiness has endeared the internet and made her fans even more loyal. Currently in Los Angeles, California on a global tour, Teni routinely released a video where she asked some random white guy directions to the houses of Chris Brown and, according to her, Puff Daddy.

Please I’m looking for Chrisbrown and Puff daddy!! Please I’m in LA CALIFORNIA! Who knows the way to their house?? pic.twitter.com/kOJohvs9zJ — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) March 1, 2019

The man, who eerily looked like a human form of Luigi from the Mario game, wasn’t much help to Teni, who then verbally abuses him in Yoruba. Although Teni didn’t mean any harm, channeling her usual, bubbly, exuberant self as she did so, her latest skit has polarised the internet. The problem? Teni randomly insulting this nameless white man, and getting away with it because he doesn’t comprehend Yoruba.

Pause a minute, you suddenly think it’s wrong for Teni to insult foreigners cos they don’t understand the language when y’all do that all the time here?

Nwoke’m gbafuo n’irum biko. — amara nma (@amaratheamazon) March 2, 2019

I love Teni, but cursing someone because they don’t understand your language isn’t good enough. You can be funny without using curse words. Let’s be honest. — OTUNBA COFFEE ☕️ (@OtunbaCoff) March 2, 2019

So y’all really find it funny that Teni goes around making stupid videos of herself insulting Foreigners. But once you talk about her obesity and childish lyrics you automatically become a hater. Lmao we go all dey alright. https://t.co/ehEoPSfDy1 — Deji (@felakinging) March 2, 2019

Teni should realise she isn’t a comedian, she should stick to music. — sayrah~✨ (@nexxtaa) March 2, 2019

Teni should stop going around making those stupid videos. It’s not fun again abeg . — Physioniyi (@physioniyii) March 2, 2019

Teni actually meant no harm, but it’s wrong to use whimsical light-hearted Yoruba insults on a non Yoruba speaking person. That said, you’re a disgusting grief-stricken human being if you’re hopping on her mistake to body-shame her. Grow tf up! — 🤴🏾Ibadan Lord 🇳🇬 (@degosTee) March 2, 2019

Also, Teni allegedly tweeted that the man she abused is a friend of hers from university, and that it was all planned. My theory, Teni was doing damage control.

So apparently, the white people in Teni videos are her friends from Uni and shit. Are we now calm? — Hannibal Barca (@The_Nifemi) March 2, 2019

Of course, another pocket of Twitter came to her defense.

Y’all just dragging Teni because you’ve never had an opportunity to say something bad about her — Bad Boy Blaq SZN ☠️ (@BlaqBonez) March 2, 2019

Personally, I don’t find her skits funny. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t talented as a artiste. And those using this as an opportunity to bring up her weight, calling her fat, get a life please.