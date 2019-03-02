Article

Teni made another ”funny” video insulting a white man in Yoruba and Twitter is dragging her for it

Teni’s social media presence, over time, has gravitated towards interesting chops of comedy. With skits of herself doing whatever she pleases, her goofiness has endeared the internet and made her fans even more loyal. Currently in Los Angeles, California on a global tour, Teni routinely released a video where she asked some random white guy directions to the houses of Chris Brown and, according to her, Puff Daddy.

The man, who eerily looked like a human form of Luigi from the Mario game, wasn’t much help to Teni, who then verbally abuses him in Yoruba. Although Teni didn’t mean any harm, channeling her usual, bubbly, exuberant self as she did so, her latest skit has polarised the internet. The problem? Teni randomly insulting this nameless white man, and getting away with it because he doesn’t comprehend Yoruba.

Also, Teni allegedly tweeted that the man she abused is a friend of hers from university, and that it was all planned. My theory, Teni was doing damage control.

Of course, another pocket of Twitter came to her defense.

Personally, I don’t find her skits funny. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t talented as a artiste. And those using this as an opportunity to bring up her weight, calling her fat, get a life please.

