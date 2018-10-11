Entertainment Roundup: Mr Eazi releases tracklist for upcoming album | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Mr Eazi releases tracklist for upcoming album

It’s Mr Eazi‘s sophomore album, ”Life is Eazi Vol 2: Lagos to London” but may not have a release date yet.

13 songs with one skit. See below:

Cardi B and Post Malone unqualified for Best New Artist at Grammys 2019

Cardi B and Post Malone have been ruled ineligible for the 2019 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Cardi was disqualified because of her previous nominations. (She was up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Bodak Yellow” at the 2018 Grammys; Kendrick Lamar won both awards for “HUMBLE.”)

Despite no previous Grammy nominations, Post Malone was deemed ineligible in a vote by industry figures, according to the report. They determined that he has surpassed the status of a “new artist” because of the immense success of his 2016 studio debut Stoney, which included the hit singles “White Iverson” (platinum in January 2016) and “Congratulations” (platinum in March 2017).

Selena Gomez seeking treatment after a breakdown in the hospital 

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalised twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” according to PEOPLE.

She realised she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

AFRIMA announces event programme for GHANA 2018

5th AFRIMA main event

The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), and The African Union Commission (AUC), have announced the program for 5th AFRIMA-Ghana 2018 holding in Accra, Ghana from Wednesday, November 21 to Saturday, November 24 under the theme ‘Africa is Gold’.

