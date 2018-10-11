Just In: Abdullahi Ganduje accused of receiving $5 million bribe, under investigation

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is alleged to have received a total of $5 million bribe from multiple contractors in the state as kickbacks in hard currency for various projects executed by his administration in the state.

According to a report by a news medium DAILY NIGERIAN, security agencies are currently analysing a number of video clips recorded on different dates by a spy camera showing governor Ganduje receiving the bribe with further claims that multiple contractors who spoke with them on the condition of anonymity said governor Ganduje personally receives from 15 to 25 percent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

RELATED: Not too young to run was passed for selfish reasons

The newspaper also reported that sources familiar with the situation said two agencies have been asked by President Muhammadu Buhari to file a report which involves analysis on the audiovisual contents of the clips, backgrounds and compostion, and then give recommendations to him with a bid to act on it as soon the two agencies submit the report.

“The video was first shown to Mr President on a large TV screen. The president was bitter after watching the clips. I believe he will deal with the matter as soon as possible,” the source disclosed.

“In the three-episode clips seen by DAILY NIGERIAN reporter, the governor was shown receiving the bribe amounting to about 5 million dollars in total.

In one of the clips, this reporter watched how the governor, who appeared without a cap, took note of the names of contractors who paid the kickback and later tucked the bundles of dollar notes into his kaftan side pockets and trousers’ pockets.

In another video, appearing in babbarriga and a cap, this reporter watched how the governor collected nearly 3 million dollars, being 25 percent kickbacks for selling market stalls,” the news outfit reported.

The Governor who is running for a second term on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is on his own part alleged to be working hard at suppressing the release of the video through various means.

DAILY NIGERIAN has however said it will publish the videos as soon as possible.