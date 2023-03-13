Fake and malicious news – Emefiele dismisses allegations of targeting Tinubu

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has categorically denied accusations of orchestrating a plot against Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

Reports had emerged claiming that Emefiele was working with a “billionaire retired general” from the north, and had provided funds to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, in order to defeat the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the recently held elections.

But in a statement issued on Monday, Isa Abdulmumin, CBN’s acting director of corporate communications, said Emefiele “has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour”.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a ‘fresh plot against President-elect’. The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll,” Abdulmumin said.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”