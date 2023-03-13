Tems’ Oscar Awards outfit trends on social media

Tems, the talented Nigerian singer, has been the talk of the town after making a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Oscar Awards. The award ceremony, which took place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, was attended by various celebrities, and Tems’ outfit stood out from the rest.
The 27-year-old Afrobeats star arrived at the event in a stunning white gown from Lever Couture. However, it was her attention-grabbing headpiece that caught the most attention. The piece was particularly obstructive, making it impossible for anyone to ignore the singer as she made her way down the red carpet.
Despite being a co-writer of the nominated ‘Best Original Song’ category for ‘Lift Me Up’ in Rihanna’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ track, Tems’ outfit managed to steal the show. The soulful song was written in honor of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther.” The track was composed by Tems, Rihanna, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.
Tems’ contribution to the song was remarkable, as her powerful voice added depth and emotion to the lyrics. The song’s moving message and Tems’ beautiful vocals are a testament to her undeniable talent as a singer and songwriter.
