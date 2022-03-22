6 female OAPs in Abuja who can sell your brand

These talented, interesting On-Air Personalities (OAPs) are what makes the average listener stay tuned to the stations for hours. Their assets include their voices, charm, presentation skills, intelligence, sensuality (when needed), and several other plusses.

In the past, OAPs merely existed to interview celebrities and gossip about them on air. In the new world of talk radio, OAPs are celebrities in their own right. And with social media, they get even more popular.

Today, we look at 6 out of the most influential On-Air-Personalities:

Kimberly Nwachukwu Oluwapelumi Sokoya Jennifer Elgiva Stephen Sylvia Iwong Ugi Ehidiana Chukwueroka

Kimberly Nwachukwu

Kimberly Nwachukwu is diligent, unassuming, spiritual. She has spent 11 years in the broadcast industry, growing, learning and increasing capacity. Kimberly uses her platform and voice for a cause, for the greater good – she is a Child Rights Advocate. She works at Nigeria Info, Abuja.

Oluwapelumi Sokoya

Oluwapelumi is a mix of sweet, interesting and energetic. She is down to earth and prides herself as the voice you just cannot do without. Born and raised in Lagos, Pelumi keeps you glued to the radio with her vast knowledge in Music and hot takes on trending issues. When she’s not being an absolute vibe on the radio, she likes to spend time with friends and family. Catch Pelumi on the Ultimate Morning Show Monday to Friday 6 am to 12 noon.

Jennifer

Jennifer is currently a co-host on Max FM’s primetime belt, The Max Break Fast Show, which is one of Abuja’s most listened to radio programmes. Her shows are rated top-notch in the nation’s capital city airspace. Known as Twizzy or Twirlz while on air, Jennifer is also a seasoned newscaster, producer, content director, independent programme producer, researcher, feature article writer, voice-over artist and compere. She is a volunteer and supporter of the girl child and believes in the equal rights and representation of women in today’s society.

Elgiva Stephen

Elgiva Stephen is the host of the rendezvous radio show at Hot FM, Abuja, which keeps you company during the midday and makes sure you enjoy your day with entertainment news, trending stories. Elgiva is an exciting personality that loves the outdoors. You’ll always find her spending her free time in nature, hiking, backpacking and camping. She also loves to dance to Latin music, salsa, kizomba and bachata. She loves horror movies, fantasy, sci-fi and action movies.

Sylvia Iwong Ugi

Sylvia Iwong Ugi is an award-winning and renowned Sports Broadcast Journalist with Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM. She is one of the leading female voices on radio, broadcasting sports to millions of fans across Nigeria, with her witty, unique, exceptional and entertaining persona. A Communications Specialist and Event Planner, Sylvia has worked on several projects with Merrybet, Guinness Nigeria, United Nations Population Fund, Coca Cola, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Kogi State Government and the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Ehidiana Chukwueroka

Ehidiana is fun, Loving and compassionate. She is an Ambassador of Peace and an actress. She recently won the Throne Royal Achievement Awards, Radio Personality of the Year, 2021. Listen to her on Wazobia FM, 99.5 Abuja.