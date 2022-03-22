What are you doing in April? Come experience music and talent at the Spotlight Concert & Award

The Nigerian music industry is becoming more competitive as new artists emerge who are aiming to be the next superstars repping the new sounds.

There are various talent shows such as MTN Project Fame, Nigerian Idol, The Voice among others that have been working to bring undiscovered talent to the limelight.

Individuals like Iyanya, Omawunmi, Chidinma, Chike and Timi Dakolo have gone on to become household names. However, many will argue that top talents like Rema, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, and Naira Marley never would have become superstars if they had gone through that route. There has been a call for more inclusive platforms to discover more diverse sounds. 

Olumide Asanbe, CEO of Spotlight Concert, believes that the Spotlight Concert & Award is that platform that will fill the void. The Spotlight Award is a musical concert and competition that seeks out young and talented upcoming music artists in Nigeria and rewards them with a record deal and cash prize. 

Our team is excited about this award ceremony because it presents new possibilities to upcoming artists. Our goal is to create a platform that will allow superstars of tomorrow to flourish. It is certain that this initiative will succeed in maintaining young Nigerians’ interest and giving them the hope that they can also become stars.

It keeps them from becoming criminals by giving them something to look forward to.

Olumide Asanbe

Over 2,000 contestants registered for the Spotlight Competition titled “Sing and Rap” but only ten contestants advanced to the finals at Landmark Event Centre on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The ten contestants will be judged by seasoned celebrities including Kogbagdi, DJ Neptune, Dr Dolor and JMK. Asake, one of Nigeria’s raving acts will be present to perform at the concert. 

The Spotlight Concert ticket can be purchased either through Ariya Tickets, or on Spotlight’s website.

Spotlight Concert & Award

It will be a fun, exciting night for contestants and fans alike. Spotlight Concert & Award is presented by Asanbe Music Records and Oxfordblue Limited. 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija March 22, 2022

Heartfelt appeal to help Chidera Amadi Tochukwu live again

With swollen legs, severe abdominal pain and acute shortness of breath, Chidera was rushed to Niger Foundation Hospital by his ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 19, 2022

Exclusive: Seun Fakorede teaches young Nigerians what it means to be a Politician and how to do it

Seun Fakorode’s conversations about politics mostly lean towards service. But, when you gather ten Nigerian politicians, you may not find ...

Editor March 9, 2022

Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF) for Youths: Applications Open to Young Innovators in Nigeria

Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre and Ford Foundation are pleased to invite young social impact pioneers and social justice leaders to apply ...

Editor January 27, 2022

8-year-old Mofifunoluwa Atilola launches debut book at Nike Art Gallery in Lagos

Eight-year-old author, Mofifunoluwa Atilola recently launched her first book titled, ‘Elena in the Woods’ at a public presentation held at ...

Editor January 27, 2022

#ThursdayTalks: ‘Twitter Ban Lift in Nigeria: to what end?’

#ThursdayTalks is a monthly conversation with thought leaders, change agents, and active citizens, focusing on good governance, citizen representation, human ...

Editor January 15, 2022

Meet Tolu Ibitola – The Public Administrator driving sustainable impact in Ekiti

In Nigeria, government officials are typically regarded with suspicion, disdain and mistrust by their constituents. This skepticism is not entirely unfounded as ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail