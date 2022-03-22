What are you doing in April? Come experience music and talent at the Spotlight Concert & Award

The Nigerian music industry is becoming more competitive as new artists emerge who are aiming to be the next superstars repping the new sounds.

There are various talent shows such as MTN Project Fame, Nigerian Idol, The Voice among others that have been working to bring undiscovered talent to the limelight.

Individuals like Iyanya, Omawunmi, Chidinma, Chike and Timi Dakolo have gone on to become household names. However, many will argue that top talents like Rema, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, and Naira Marley never would have become superstars if they had gone through that route. There has been a call for more inclusive platforms to discover more diverse sounds.

Olumide Asanbe, CEO of Spotlight Concert, believes that the Spotlight Concert & Award is that platform that will fill the void. The Spotlight Award is a musical concert and competition that seeks out young and talented upcoming music artists in Nigeria and rewards them with a record deal and cash prize.

Our team is excited about this award ceremony because it presents new possibilities to upcoming artists. Our goal is to create a platform that will allow superstars of tomorrow to flourish. It is certain that this initiative will succeed in maintaining young Nigerians’ interest and giving them the hope that they can also become stars.

It keeps them from becoming criminals by giving them something to look forward to. Olumide Asanbe

Over 2,000 contestants registered for the Spotlight Competition titled “Sing and Rap” but only ten contestants advanced to the finals at Landmark Event Centre on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The ten contestants will be judged by seasoned celebrities including Kogbagdi, DJ Neptune, Dr Dolor and JMK. Asake, one of Nigeria’s raving acts will be present to perform at the concert.

The Spotlight Concert ticket can be purchased either through Ariya Tickets, or on Spotlight’s website.

It will be a fun, exciting night for contestants and fans alike. Spotlight Concert & Award is presented by Asanbe Music Records and Oxfordblue Limited.