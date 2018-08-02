Fierce! Mawuli Gavor teams up with David Wej in the new ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign

Menswear brand, David Wej makes a daring move unveiling its ‘Live your Dream’ campaign which features Ghanaian actor, producer, and presenter and all-time superman, Mawuli Gavor.

The new campaign inspires young, fashionable Nigerians to live according to set goals, take action, and help others live their best lives.

The campaign video features Gavor sharing his experience. As a child, he had always been particular about his personal style – ironingshoelaces and wearing a belt over his pajamas. From those finicky beginnings Gavor has grown to become one of the most stylish men to grace our television screens.

The ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign will feature icons and leaders across industries ranging from banking to government, fashion, media and many more.

Credits:

Muse: Mawuli Gavor

Outfit: David Wej

Videography & Creative Direction: Tosin Odunfa

Location: L’olea Hotel

