Today’s Noisemakers: Naomi Campbell, Wale Adetona, Omoyele Sowore and others [The Fela Kuti remembrance edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Today in 1997, Afrobeat singer, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, known as Fela Kuti died.

He was known as a fearless activist as he did not hold anything back when he called out corrupt leaders in Nigeria.

Today’s Noisemakers focuses on him as he is recognised internationally.

See our list below:

1. Amnesty International

On this day in 1997 champion of freedom & justice, thorn in the flesh of dictators Fela Kuti passed on. Gone but not forgotten; pic.twitter.com/tzlqFci5AV — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) August 2, 2018

“Gone but not forgotten” indeed. Just like Adura says:

Frankly speaking, the moment some of the current musicians making noise in Nigeria fades out, their songs will go down 👇 with them. Imagine Fela Kuti songs after 20 years of his demise remains evergreen, still relevant, still trending. "44 sitting, 99 standing" 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 — ÀDÚRÀ (@Senatortwt) August 2, 2018

On this day, 2nd August 1997, an icon, a freedom fighter & the Afrobeat pioneer exited the earth. The legendary Fela Kuti.

His legacy lives on! pic.twitter.com/5zPNsLRAwo — 🎼Moremula🎶 (@iamLuizDon) August 2, 2018

21 years ago today, we lost an icon, a legend and a man who dedicated his life and resources to fight for freedom and justice. You're not dead cos you still live in our hearts. Rest in peace Fela Kuti. ✊ pic.twitter.com/aK81Kn1F03 — AYO LEE (@Iam_slimzick) August 2, 2018

#Fela lives…🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Lola Ogunnaike (@lolaogunnaike) on Mar 28, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

2. Victor Okpala

Can anyone that stands for gender equality and feminism also support Fela? "Lady go say she equal to man… she go want make man wash plate for am… But African woman know say man na master, she go cook for am" – Fela Kuti (Lady) — Victor Okpala (@iamvictorokpala) August 2, 2018

Well…

3. Israel Ugochukwu

My neighbour: Fela Kuti's music is not sweet. Me: You are right. Truth is bitter. "Fela Kuti" sang truth, not music. pic.twitter.com/5jxJUvQDNg — Israel Ugochukwu Journalist (@JonalistIsrael) August 2, 2018

True, his focus was on the truth. And Wale adds to it:

On this day, 2nd August 1997, we lost an icon, the voice of the voiceless. It's sad that 21 years after his death, everything Fela Kuti sang about Nigeria – Political oppression, poverty, suffering, Bad governance, bad roads, inadequate health infrastructure etc still exist. pic.twitter.com/dTFQA9Xmiu — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 2, 2018

"Fela Kuti"

The The king of Afrobeats.

I'm sure he would have said a lot about @MBuhari .

But the ones he said before are still here — GBOLAHAN SONAIKE (@GBOLAHANSONAIKE) August 2, 2018

4. Habbiibb

Did you Know That In 1978, Fela Kuti married 27 women in a single wedding ceremony. He was also listed in the Guinness book of records for the most women married at one ceremony (27), in 1978 #FelaRemembrance #AfrobeatParty2018 pic.twitter.com/5qvuxDrD5t — Ewa Agoyin (@SireHabbiibb) August 2, 2018

5. Ishola

Just knowing it was today in history that the legendary Fela Kuti passed on to the otherside, the only place his idiosyncrasies and eccentricities can be fully understood. — Ishola Quwam (@DrealIQ) August 2, 2018

6. Naomi Campbell

7. Omoyele Sowore

About The Author