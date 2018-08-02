The YNaija Cover – the 2nd of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Saraki for President is a real possibility now, but will he take the bait?

This female presidential aspirant insists she’s not a feminist and we are still not over it

You may like

tosin adesina August 3, 2018

In Bayelsa, healthcare receives a boost as Governor Dickson provides N1.2bn to improve healthcare delivery

This is a good time to be alive for every indigene of Bayelsa as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has provided ...

Edwin Okolo August 3, 2018

Editors Note: Lagos is dredging its way to megacity status, but who is paying the price?

You see them everyday, as you cross between mainland and island or even travel out to the outskirts of Lagos, ...

tosin adesina August 3, 2018

While Zamfara is burning, President Buhari is off to London for vacation

If Nigeria were to be a school, we would currently be reciting the age-long pussy-cat rhyme especially its chorus “London ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 3, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Drake drops “In My Feelings” video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 3, 2018

The Big 5: FG to increase ‘corpers allawee,’ Saraki is key to the renewed struggle to free Nigeria – Secondus I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, at its National Executive ...

Bernard Dayo August 3, 2018

There’s a new Nollywood pop-up channel on DStv, for you Nollywood lovers

Till date, the best pop-up channel experience I’ve had as a DStv subscriber is the one dedicated to Marvel movies. ...

