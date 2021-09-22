“They tried to make me look like the villian” Blackface discusses his fallout with popular musician Tuface and more on #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly known as Blackface Naija, discussed the controversy around the award-winning song, African queen, how he settled the age-long debate about the song’s ownership and handling the consequent backlash from the media with host and co-founder of Joy Inc. Chude Jideonwo.

Blackface was inspired to begin his songwriting career after it dawned on him that echoing Nigeria’s musical legends- Sonny Okoson, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Harry Mosco and their contemporaries – was not going to make any improvements or addition to what was already in the music industry. It appears that this decision paid off in the long run as the talented artist has now created creative masterpieces that have thrilled Nigerians all over the world, with songs ranging from the legendary African Queen to Body and Soul.

It’s interesting to note that despite writing these hit songs, Blackface does not have the fame and fortune many would expect him to have. In fact, judging by the usual gauge for success, he has not been successful, according to him – a situation made more disheartening by the evident successes artistes who have sung his songs have had, one of whom is the popular Tuface Idibia.

Speaking about how he felt being unacknowledged for a song he wrote that has won Tuface many awards and accolades, Blackface said he had nothing against his former Plantashun boiz band member. Speaking further on this topic, he said all he asked for was some credit for his work, which he never got. Instead, he received criticisms from the media and had his character assassinated.

“It’s character assassination just to make me look like the villian. But all I did was help. All I did was say, ‘what’s up? How far the song?’”, he said.

To settle the age-long matter, Blackface produced his own rendition of the song African Queen which fans love. This was released in 2019, 16 years after Tuface first released his rendition of the classic song. A year after, he released a video to the song, further asserting the part he played with the song many years ago.

Blackface has released several songs, including his recent albums- Defender, Rising star and Risings star II- having over twenty tracks each.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

See link to video below:

Blackface How love saved me

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CT6XN24hJFz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

All past and new episodes of #WithChude premiere on Saturdays at 7 am on watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the show every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, every Tuesday on Rave Tv at 5 pm, every Wednesday on Pop Central Station DSTV Channel 189 at 8 pm, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV StarTimes Channel 189/191 at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium.

Everyone can join the conversation.