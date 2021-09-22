These 10 Speakers will bring actionable insights to your doorstep (II)

All that comes to mind when we think of public speaking is inspirational or educational speech, TED-talk style, but public speakers are not limited to that. Speakers can also do work presentations, pitch an idea to an investor or a potential client, lead a school assembly, or take part in a job interview.

Public speaking is not a modern-day invention. It dates back to the ancient Greeks, who used public speaking as a political tool in debates and assemblies. The main purpose of their speeches was to persuade people, known as rhetoric. The use of rhetoric continued in ancient Rome was to persuade people in the law courts and political spheres. Techniques used by the ancient Greeks and Romans can still be found in modern speeches.

But public speakers have re-moulded their craft. These days, public speakers can educate, inspire, express feelings, or just provide a creative outlet for people.

See 10 Nigerian public speakers who can bring insights to you:

Ogunsanya Oluwafemi

Oluwafemi is a digital strategist and author, who bridges the gap between brands and their audiences using digital media and its tools. As the founder and lead strategist of The Bees Digital Agency, Oluwafemi has worked with several organisations, brands and SME’s in Ogun and Lagos to strategise and implement digital media marketing that is practical, direct, and attainable.

Oluwafemi has graced many stages addressing different audiences on social media marketing, social media branding and using digital marketing for their business.

Femi Longe

Femi Longe is very passionate about helping individuals and organisations be their best selves and do their best job to enable a better world. Over the last 15 years, he has expressed his expertise as an innovation consultant, social entrepreneur, startup coach, and public speaker. He has a preference for roles that involve stimulating innovation and helping people learn.



He also has extensive experience delivering business development and innovation consulting services to address critical business challenges of clients in the technology, SME, and nonprofit sectors.



About a decade ago, he co-founded Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) – arguably the most influential organisation in driving innovation that transforms people’s lives in Africa.

Dipo Akinrinlade

Dipo is a former banker with experience in Treasury Operations and Strategic Planning. He is a Financial Life Planner, Entrepreneur and Founder of the Financial Freedom Academy (UK). Dipo holds qualifications in Mortgage Advice (CeMAP), Equity Release and Financial Administration (Life and Pensions) from the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK). He is a graduate of the Advanced Life Planning Programme (ALP) of the Kinder Institute – the world recognised gold standard for life planning.

He volunteers as a Money Adviser with his local Citizens’ Advice Bureau. Dipo is the published author of the book ‘Everyone Can: Taking responsibility for your financial future’.

Amina Gbajabiamila

Aminah is a qualified Speaker, Trainer, Coach and Mentor; who is particularly compelled to Youth and Women Self Leadership & Development, Holistic Wellness, Empowerment and Emancipation. This is evidenced via her multiple legacy projects, particularly ‘PINK Rocks’ the outcome of her long-term commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness and Advocacy; as well as various Youth engagement programs.

Bola Adefila

Bola Adefila is a manufacturer, speaker, and African Entrepreneur. She helps manufacturers build profitable businesses. She has helped over 100 entrepreneurs to improve their manufacturing business through her online courses and live classes.

Ngozi Nkwoji

Ngozi Nkwoji is a strategic leader with 10+ years’ progressive experience in directing portfolios of top-selling consumer goods, driving brand identity & revenue growth, and brand and niche development. She has a proven track record of leading teams through complex global campaigns by leveraging nuanced skills in research, strategic partnerships, risk management, and continual process improvement.

Faith Adepoju-Nsa

Faith Adepoju-Nsa is a Radio, TV, Event Host and Speaker who’s passionate about the possibilities that digital media technology has provided for Creatives, and the stories and experiences we can create and share with the world, one upload at a time.

Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho

Nkem Uwaje-Begho is the managing Director of Future Software Resources and is one of the leading female Information Technology entrepreneurs.

Somotochukwu Ifezue

Somtochukwu Ifezue is a product engineer and serial entrepreneur. He is the Co-founder of PushCV – a recruitment platform providing direct access to verified employers and candidates, and Piggybank – an automated savings platform that helps users meet their savings target.

Omozino Eguh

Omozino Eguh found her passion for career guidance and educational psychology her mission has been clear cut; to help children and teens—still grappling with the concept of self-awareness, identity and little knowledge of viable career options that match their talents—make well-informed choices. This was the foundation upon which Yudimy, a career guidance solution adapted for the African context but globally relevant, was laid.