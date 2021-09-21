These 10 Speakers will bring actionable insights to your doorstep

All that comes to mind when we think of public speaking is inspirational or educational speech, TED-talk style, but public speakers are not limited to that. Speakers can also do work presentations, pitch an idea to an investor or a potential client, lead a school assembly, or take part in a job interview.

Public speaking is not a modern-day invention. It dates back to the ancient Greeks, who used public speaking as a political tool in debates and assemblies. The main purpose of their speeches was to persuade people, known as rhetoric. The use of rhetoric continued in ancient Rome was to persuade people in the law courts and political spheres. Techniques used by the ancient Greeks and Romans can still be found in modern speeches.

But public speakers have re-moulded their craft. These days, public speakers can educate, inspire, express feelings, or just provide a creative outlet for people.

See 10 Nigerian public speakers who can bring insights to you:

Stephen Michael is a founder of the High-Profile Speakers Circle, and also the founder of the Speech Masters Academy. He offers executive coaching/training on Sales and Persuasion Skills, Digital Marketing for Organisational and Business Growth, Presentation Skills (Public Speaking) And Leadership Intelligence. He also offers Marketing Consulting Services to businesses and organisations looking to reach more customers, create very effective marketing communications and marketing systems that turn leads to customers, strengthen company brand and positioning so they can increase and dominate the marketplace.

Leke Alder is the Founder & Principal of Alder Consulting, Nigeria’s leading creative intelligence firm with offices in Lagos and London. He is credited with introducing branding as a discipline to Nigeria and has consulted on policy, politics and business at the highest levels locally and internationally. Leke Alder is a lawyer, polymath and philanthropist. His photographs and furniture designs have raised millions of naira for 9 orphanages supported by his foundation – Leke Alder Foundation.

Steve Harris, fondly called “Mr Ruthless Execution” is privileged to be a trusted authority in the fields of Life & Business Strategy, a highly sought-after Management Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of EdgeEcution, Motivational Speaker & Author. He helps high-performance individuals and institutions bridge the gap between their performance and potential.

Uju Bonyechere is one of Nigerian’s top experts in the development of human potential and personal effectiveness. An author, syndicated columnist and consultant. Uju Onyechere is the CEO of Edwards and Benson Group.

Angela Ihunweze has over two decades experience in business development and business planning and trained over 1000 individuals in the aforementioned subject matter as well as produced business plans for her clients. Angela, also known as Mrs business plan, is passionate about helping people launch their businesses. She has the expertise to write one or teach people to write theirs.

Jennifer Ugwu is a Public Speaker, Relationship Coach, Actor, CEO at JENNIFER UGWU NETWORK.

The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, is recognised as one of Africa’s Premier Life, Mind, Emotions and Behavioural Change Coaches who works with individuals and organisations to transition from where they are to where they desire to be. Originally trained as an Engineer at the University of Lagos, Lanre is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts USA, An ASET U.K Certified Life Coach with years of experience and expansive studies in the fields of Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Performance Improvement Management, Human Cognitive Behavioural Psychology, MetaMedicine, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Matrix Reimprinting and more. Lanre through the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA) offers a wide range of Programs and Services from Psychology, to Therapy, Coaching and Keynote Speaking.

Adaku Ufere-Awoonor is an international Energy professional with over a decades’ global experience of legal and business advisory in the oil & gas, power, mining and extractive industries, leading multicultural and multilingual teams across Africa and with a strong professional network.

Ariyike Akinbobola is an Entertainment Lawyer and Consultant with a career spanning over 7 years proven experience in TV presenting and Public Speaking. She is a multiple award-winning Nigerian TV talk show host and public speaker. She has worked as an associate producer and TV presenter for Spice TV a fashion and lifestyle channel for over 7 years. During her time at the TV Station, she hosted their flagship programme ‘On the Couch’ and in addition, produced and presented the fashion news and presented other TV Shows including Sugar and Spice, Urban Spice, Instant Beauty Queen and Project Swan.

Tony Rapu is a medical doctor, filmmaker, life coach and the Senior Pastor of the House of Freedom. His vision is to bring about developmental change to lives and communities by reaching out to different demographics through strategic interventions. He has developed innovative methods and solutions in tackling issues such as drug addiction, urban poverty, and community development.