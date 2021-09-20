10 billboards in Abuja for your campaign needs

Before billboards became a phenomenon, some city planners, experts and consumers argued that they could distract drivers and cause accidents; among many other concerns. Thanks to progressives, that was overruled.

As countries begin to reopen, marketing teams and experts are also back to leveraging billboards for their brand campaigns and product launch. To decide, marketers usually consider billboard size, visibility, popularity, location and cost. In this case, we are focusing on the most popular billboards in the nation’s capital.

See below a list of the most visible billboards in Abuja:

Perimetre Fence Signage

The Perimetre Fence Signage is located along Tafawa Balewa Road and J.S Tarka Street Area 3 Garki, opposite Union Bank Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

Large Format

This is located at Airport Road by Kuje Junction Ftt Airport from City Gate.

Gantry Led

This is located at the entrance Into Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Toll Gate.

Portrait billboard

This is located at Olusegun Obasanjo Way by Bolingo Hotel Ftf Defence Quarters.

LED billboard

This is located at Abuja’s Wuse Market.

Bridge Panel

This bridge panel is located by Sabo Lugbe Airport Road, Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

Unipole billboard

The traffic in and out of the Wuse market will definitely meet this billboard as it is at the market’s main gate, roundabout, Ftf Sani Abacha Rd, Wuse District 1 and 2.

Backlit Billboard

This spectacular backlit billboard is located along Wuse and it is within close proximity to H-medix. The billboard actively occupies the attention of anyone who passes the route. So, assures advertisers of absolute brand exposure.

Unipole Billboard

This is located at Nnamdi Azikiwe Murtala Mohammed way ftf Apo village by Apo roundabout.

Led Billboard

This is located along Abuja airport road by Kuje junction (Musa Yar’Adua way) ftt airport.