10 billboards in Abuja for your campaign needs

Before billboards became a phenomenon, some city planners, experts and consumers argued that they could distract drivers and cause accidents; among many other concerns. Thanks to progressives, that was overruled. 

As countries begin to reopen, marketing teams and experts are also back to leveraging billboards for their brand campaigns and product launch. To decide, marketers usually consider billboard size, visibility, popularity, location and cost. In this case, we are focusing on the most popular billboards in the nation’s capital. 

See below a list of the most visible billboards in Abuja

Read also: 10 Influencers you should work with (II)

Perimetre Fence Signage 

The Perimetre Fence Signage is located along Tafawa Balewa Road and J.S Tarka Street Area 3 Garki, opposite Union Bank Federal Capital Territory (Abuja). 

Large Format 

This is located at Airport Road by Kuje Junction Ftt Airport from City Gate. 

Gantry Led 

This is located at the entrance Into Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Toll Gate. 

Portrait billboard 

This is located at Olusegun Obasanjo Way by Bolingo Hotel Ftf Defence Quarters.  

LED billboard  

This is located at Abuja’s Wuse Market. 

Bridge Panel 

This bridge panel is located by Sabo Lugbe Airport Road, Federal Capital Territory (Abuja). 

Unipole billboard  

The traffic in and out of the Wuse market will definitely meet this billboard as it is at the market’s main gate, roundabout, Ftf Sani Abacha Rd, Wuse District 1 and 2.  

Backlit Billboard 

This spectacular backlit billboard is located along Wuse and it is within close proximity to H-medix. The billboard actively occupies the attention of anyone who passes the route. So, assures advertisers of absolute brand exposure. 

Unipole Billboard 

This is located at Nnamdi Azikiwe Murtala Mohammed way ftf Apo village by Apo roundabout. 

Led Billboard 

This is located along Abuja airport road by Kuje junction (Musa Yar’Adua way) ftt airport.  

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 16, 2021

10 Influencers you should work with (II)

The influencing market has grown phenomenally over the last fifteen years. In 2010, only those with a ‘celebrity’ status were considered to ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 15, 2021

10 Influencers you should work with

The influencing market has grown phenomenally over the last fifteen years. In 2010, only those with a ‘celebrity’ status were considered to ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 14, 2021

10 TV shows marketing teams should consider sponsoring

The role of television in building a society cannot be over-emphasised – its importance we cannot ignore. TV is a source of information or ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 13, 2021

11 (more) tourist destinations to consider for your marketing push

Tourism represents a unique area of activity, a segment of essential importance in the economic and social life of many ...

Culture Intelligence from RED September 13, 2021

There’s a subscription-based market waiting to be explored in Nigeria, but it depends on what you are selling

The issue At the peak of the global pandemic, with businesses across industries taking hit after financial hit in the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 9, 2021

7 tourist destinations to consider for your marketing push

Tourism represents a unique area of activity, a segment of essential importance in the economic and social life of many societies ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail