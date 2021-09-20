Manufacturers’ demand for forex nears $2b amid scarcity, weak naira | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Ghanaians celebrate Michaela Coel’s historic Emmy win

The British actress of Ghanaian heritage has become the first black woman to win an Emmy for best writing in a limited series.  – The BBC reports.

Manufacturers’ demand for forex nears $2b amid scarcity, weak naira

Despite improved confidence in the economy as shown in the latest Manufacturers Confidence Index (MCCI) by local manufacturers, demand for foreign exchange (forex) on the back of outstanding obligations has risen to about $2 billion as local producers appear to be running out of options for survival. – The Guardian reports.

Rwandan court finds ‘Hotel Rwanda’ film hero guilty in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Monday sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terrorism charges. – Reuters reports.

Zuma slams ‘dictatorship’ South Africa after jail sentence upheld

Jacob Zuma on Monday said South Africa was becoming a “constitutional dictatorship” after the country’s highest court upheld its decision to jail him for contempt. – Yahoo! News reports.

Gaia review – attack of the killer mushrooms

The mushroom is having a moment. Its magical qualities and deep connection with the Earth have been explored in numerous recent releases, including Louie Schwarzberg’s Fantastic Fungi. Also journeying into the curious kingdom of the fungus, this psychedelic eco-horror directed by Jaco Bouwer reimagines the mushroom as an environmental avenger that awes and petrifies all at once. – The Guardian writes.

