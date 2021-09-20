BBNaija: White Money infuriated over Queen’s sexual desires

After an emotional night, following the eviction of Saskay and Yousef, some of the housemates got over the eviction jitters and began conversing about other things. Queen and White Money had a conversation about that exciting and thoroughly entertaining topic – sex.

Unfortunately, at the end of the night, White Money became upset, as the conversation threaded towards a direction he didn’t like. He had misinterpreted Queen’s actions so far as coming from a place of compassion, but Queen made it clear that she doesn’t love him but is just playing the game.

She, however, stated that she would have sex with him and Cross. “If I am given the opportunity, I would have sex with both you and Cross.” She said. “I’m not sure what action I exhibited that gave you the vibe which says I love you. I feel like you’re feeling too special but you have to stop it because I don’t love you. I’m just here to play my game and have fun and that’s it.”

This did not boat well with White Money, as he couldn’t fathom that his friendship with Queen is culminating to just sex. He was visibly upset, giving Queen an ear full. He ended up noting that he would have sex with her if certain conditions were met. “I would have made love with you if I reciprocated what you’re giving me in this house, but I don’t want to take advantage of that. I’ve taken your shower for you when you were drunk and didn’t even kiss you.” His point was that he doesn’t just have sex with anyone, but someone he feels a special connection with.