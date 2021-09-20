BET Africa brings on the freshest content this season

New local content slate on BET Africa includes Behind the Story Season 5, Black Tax Season 2 and spicy storytelling on 7 deadly sins

BET Africa (DStv channel 129, Gotv Channel 21) is proud to bring to audiences a variety of the freshest local content to broaden our local entertainment offering to viewers. This October, viewers will enjoy the best in new local content, from the latest season of comedy series Black Tax, a whole new season of Behind the Story and authentic 7 Deadly Sins in partnership with the KZN Film Commission.

This October, Behind The Story returns to screens with a new host and new format for the 5th consecutive season. The tell all local talk show will continue to put some of Africa’s biggest personalities in the driving seat for an exclusive interview. The host gets up close and personal with different artists and celebrity personalities to delve into the struggles and successes of their careers, personal lives and the headline stories that surround them. This approach will allow viewers to take an intimate look into the characters we have grown to love and appreciate. The new season promises to be an unparalleled one and premieres exclusively on BET Africa (DStv channel 129, Gotv Channel 21), 09 October at 17:30 WAT/18:30 CAT.

The highly anticipated second season of Black Tax returns to the channel by popular demand in partnership with Showmax, featuring both existing and new cast. Black Tax is the first locally produced sitcom to air on BET Africa and the hilarious storyline follows a successful, young, professional black woman, Thuli, who grapples with the unsaid aspect of Black Tax, which is something that is experienced by most middle-class African people. The second season is a definite must-watch and is set to air on 09 October at 18:00 WAT/19:00 CAT.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment in elevating local storytelling and talent through authentic and engaging entertainment.” said Monde Twala, SVP and GM for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Peer Lead, BET International. “The past two years have been game-changing for the channel . The channel’s upcoming content slate features the very best in black culture entertainment from comedy to drama, mystery and intrigue. So proud of our vision of realising local and international content productions that resonate with audiences and celebrate black excellence.

BET Africa and KZN Film Commission (KZNFC) have formed a partnership to bring authentic local stories to audiences across Africa. This series of short films was produced by 7 local production companies in the KZN who were given a brief to develop stories in line with the theme. The content will bring a unique interpretation of the 7 deadly sins, told through the lens of authentic young African filmmakers. This production promises to bring you diverse storylines, emerging local talent and film-friendly locations that open up unique landscapes rarely seen on our screens. This allows the audience to appreciate and acknowledge the beauty of South Africa and the amazing talent that it possesses. The first short film will premiere on Friday, 08 October 2021 at 20:30 WAT/ 21:30 CAT.

BET Africa continues to elevate the rich variety and positive values of Black culture, Black excellence and Black entertainment in a dynamic and innovative way. Be sure to catch the very best in local entertainment this Spring with exclusive programming from BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GoTV Channel 21). Make sure not to miss out on the amazing offerings that the channel has in store.

