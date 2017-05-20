[The Church Blog]: Pastor Sam Adeyemi makes the list of Global Leadership Summit speakers yet again

Global Leadership Summit (GLS) is a two-day leadership event organised by The Willow Creek church, North America led by Bill Hybels with the goal of helping leaders maximise their leadership abilities and is fully packed with world class leaders ready to share their experiences and lessons. This summit boasts of hosting over 400,000 great leaders in attendance from all over the world. Now, that’s huge! And it’s undoubtedly one of the biggest of such kind of events in the world because the event which once started as a training for pastors has grown to gain the attention of the world at large.

Hence, our amazement when recently Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre was mentioned amongst the other 12 world leaders from Google, Facebook, International Justice Mission, Camping world, Equal Justice Initiative e.t.c as a speaker for the 2017 edition of the GLS scheduled to hold on the 10th and 11th of August.

That’s not even the news. The news is that Pastor Sam was one of the speakers in the 2015 edition and in just 2 years, he has been invited as a speaker on this global stage. In the history of the GLS, this feat of appearing on the GLS stage twice in just 3 years has never taken place and I strongly believe that the impact of The Excellence in Leadership Conference, a yearly leadership programme organised by Daystar Christian Centre, has an impact on this.

This could only be a proof that we are doing something right and the world can see it. Congratulations to Pastor Sam; it can only get better as we keep “repping” and shining our light from Nigeria to the world.

You can visit www.willowcreek.com/summit to register if you can make it there.