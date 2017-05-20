We didn’t harass or arrest IPOB women – Army

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian Army has denied arresting any woman during a meeting of the Indigenous People of Biafra held at Abriba, Abia state on Friday.

In a statement by the Army Deputy Director Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, 82 Division on Saturday, the army denied IPOB’s claim that its women were attacked and molested by soldiers.

He said, “Let me make it clear that the drama and the allegation that followed were deliberately staged by IPOB. The allegation, just like others before it, is false, sheer IPOB’s propaganda to discredit the Nigerian Army, which at the moment, they will not succeed.

“Hence, I was able to confirm from the Officer in Charge of the patrol of Abiriba and its environs, Major Danjuma Ali and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abiriba, Superintendent Titus Ugwuoke who briefed me, there was no truth in the IPOB’s accusation.”