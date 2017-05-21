Chibok Girls: Parents beg FG to pay an additional ransom

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Parents of the Chibok girls have called on Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to pay an additional ransom to secure the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls.

They made the appeal following a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that the Federal Government paid at least €2m to get the 82 girls released.

One of the Chibok girls’ parent, whose two daughters have yet to be rescued, Rev. Enoch Mark, said, “The government should do anything they can to bring back our daughters – even if it means they have to pay to get them back. My daughters are not among the rescued girls.”

Another parent, Yana Galang, said, “I am still in Abuja. My daughter is not among them. The government should assist us and secure the release of more girls by all means. We are happy. We are grateful for their efforts so far.”

For Goni Mutah Pana, whose daughter is among those recently released by Boko Haram, the Buhari administration should stop at nothing to get other girls back.