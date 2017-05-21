President Buhari won’t resign – Arewa Consultative Forum

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said on Saturday that President Muhammad Buhari won’t resign over his ill-health notwithstanding what anyone recommends.

ACF said the President had done the needful by transferring power to his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution, and so, there was no need for such calls.

The Co-Convener of #BringBackOurGirls group, Aisha Yusuf, had, on Friday, asked the President to resign.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Muhammad Ibrahim, the ACF asked that the President be prayed for not asked to resign.

According to the ACF, the call by the Bring Back Our Girls group for the President to resign, is unnecessary and not in tune with the 1999 Constitution.

The statement read, “Nigeria is practising a presidential system of government as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“President Buhari has done what is constitutionally required of him to do by his letter to the leadership of the National Assembly. The Vice President is now Acting President, performing the duties of Mr. President.

“In other countries,when their President falls sick or becomes incapacitated while in office, the citizens encourage him through prayers and good wishes, rather than intimidation or calling for his resignation.

“We can draw a lesson from such countries and wish President Buhari well for the progress of our country.

“The call by Aisha Yusuf, co-convener of BBOG, for President Buhari to resign is therefore unnecessary, misplaced and not in tune with the provisions of our 1999 Constitution.”