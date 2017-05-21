Military coup: Army begin search for suspected officers

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Nigerian Army are reported to have begun an internal search for soldiers and officers suspected to be engaging in political meetings.

It is said that some arrests may have been made, but that the information was being kept as top secret so as not to add to public tension.

On Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had warned army officers who were colluding with politicians to stop or be dealt with, asking any officer who was interested in politicking to resign from service.

Three days after the alert (Friday), Buratai went to Daura, where he inaugurated the army unit, and paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar. The details of the meeting have yet to be known.

Also, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said, “The establishment of the new unit was part of the implementation of the Nigerian Army approved Order of Battle 2016 (ORBAT 2016) by the Army council.

“Prior to that, the COAS was also at the Palace of his Royal Highness, Alhaji Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, for a courtesy call.”

When contacted on the measures the army was taking on the rumour of soldiers parleying with politicians, the army spokesman, Usman, said the army was a professional service, and would not hesitate to brief the public if it considered the information as necessary.

He said, “The army is a disciplined and professional service. We relate well with the Nigerian public. When there is need to disclose information, we will.”