MTV Base ‘Guy Code’ returns for fourth season

MTV Base has announced that the long-awaited fourth season of its ‘ultimate guide to the laws of manhood’, Guy Code, which premiered on Sunday, September 5, 2021, will continue on DSTV Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 at 21:00 WAT.

This new season will feature an interesting lineup of celebrities, including Ex BB Naija Housemate, Laycon; Hypeman – Twix Da Jams; talented OAPs, Sensei Uche, Onyema Chiwete and Kaycee of City FM; as well as choreographer Izzy Odigie, Bibi Rai amongst others. These celebrities will share their thoughts on various hot topics concerning men in Nigeria.

Speaking on the new season, Senior Channels Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Solafunmi Sosanya, said, “We are very excited for the premiere of Guy Code season 4. These last three seasons have been an enjoyable experience for viewers as they have been able to explore all the struggles, highs, lows and everything that comes with being a Nigerian man, with a few tips as well. This season, we are digging even deeper into the very complex mindset that makes up manhood and we guarantee that every episode will be a buzz!”

Teasing on the theme of the first episode, Sosanya hinted that celebrities will be dissecting topics around the “latest dating trends, with a thing or two on toys and aphrodisiacs”.

MTV Base’s Guy Code is a show that seeks to invade the world of men and decipher their somewhat unspoken language. This season will bring back all the exciting discussions about the comical lows and hilarious highs of being a Nigerian man.

Catch all-new episodes of Guy Code, every Sunday, on DSTV Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 at 21:00WAT. You can also follow @mtvbasewest across all social media platforms for more worthy scoops from the show and join the conversation using the hashtag #MTVBaseGuyCode.