#BBNaija: Big Brother introduces his most interesting plot twist yet | Saga to suffer the consequences

On the show today, Big Brother decided to introduce another secret mission, and as one would expect of Big Brother’s secret tasks, it is a well concocted recipe for good TV drama.

The last time Big Brother handed a pair of secret tasks to two of the housemates; Liquorose and Saga, one understood the assignment and the other did not. Big Brother instructed Liquorose and Saga to both start a quarrel with their lovers, Emmanuel and Nini respectively. While Liquorose executed the mission with incredible finesse, Saga failed miserably.

Saga’s failure in executing Big Brother’s secret task left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, as he simply threw away the perfect opportunity to show some range in his unilateral personality. Big Brother was not pleased with his failure, and it goes without saying that the audience were even more displeased.

No doubt Saga lost some points in the eyes of the audience, and by extension, Nini. But today, Big Brother gave Nini the perfect opportunity to regain those points. During her diary room session, Big Brother instructed Nini to sneak out of the house through the emergency exit at a window close to the executive lounge.

Big Brother instructed that Nini be away from the house for 24 hours and upon her return, keep quiet about the whole thing. While this is interesting in of itself, it is super interesting to see how Saga, who can’t seem to go a second without Nini, reacts to a whole day of her sudden disappearance.

It is such an amazing twist that we can only imagine how Saga would react. He most likely would over react and do something crazy, like voluntarily leave the show. It is possible the worse that would come of Saga, should Nini succeed in sneaking out without alerting any body.

We just have to tune in and see. But as for now, fingers crossed that Nini does not mess this exciting and interesting secret task up.

