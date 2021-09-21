Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Netflix launches free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Popular movie streaming platform, Netflix is offering a free mobile plan with about a quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya. – Nairametrics reports.

Nigeria’s military crackdown puts squeeze on bandit gangs

Nigeria’s military campaign against criminal gangs in the northwest is pushing them into neighbouring regions as a result of a telecom shutdown and a squeeze on fuel and food supplies, local residents and officials said. – The Guardian reports.

Kigali cancels talks with Belgium over ‘Hotel Rwanda’ verdict

Rwanda said it has cancelled a planned meeting with the Belgian foreign minister at the UN after she criticised the trial of “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen. – The Times of India reports.

Kenyan elderly women learn to defend themselves against sexual attack

In the alleyways of a Korogocho slum in Kenya, 15 women, many of them grandmothers, have enrolled in twice-a-week taekwondo classes at a run-down community centre. – AfricaNews reports.

Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote

300 protesters stormed Namibia’s parliament on Tuesday, as the National Assembly was due to vote on a $1 billion compensation offer from Germany to atone for its 1904-1908 genocide against the Herero and Nama people. – Today reports.