BBNaija: Saga seems to be on track to implode

Big Brother decided to make the housemates a bit uncomfortable yesterday by introducing a new hilarious twist, a twist which involved Nini disappearing into thin air. The sort of twist that has the potential for disaster particularly when we consider Saga.

Thankfully, Nini was able to pull Big Brother’s instruction’s off without a glitch, and since last night, she has been MIA, leaving the housemates perplexed.

Saga, on the other hand, has gone past the point of perplexed, now he just seems to be in utter despair. After Nini vanished without a trace last night, Saga decided to get to the bottom of it. He demanded answers from Biggie but got none. When he noticed that Big Brother was not going to respond to him, he set up tent in front of the diary room and slept there.

He refused to participate in the morning workout session, a session he headed for about seven weeks. To say he was disgruntled through the entire hour would be putting it mildly. He has refused to talk to anyone or even fathom the possibility that this could all be a prank from Big Brother. This is an unacceptable turn of events and he has been in his thoughts for hours on end, even crying in the garden.

With this sort of deep reflection, it might only be a matter of time before he does something that could cost him the game. Recall, he already has two strikes, a third one is an automatic ejection. So the best thing for him is to assess the situation calmly and not give into the demons in his head.

At the very least, however, the best thing for him at this point would be to sulk and mope all day. Nini’s return is less than a day away, all he has to do is hold up till then, a mission that seems more unlikely with each passing hour.