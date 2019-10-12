First Photos: Ego Boyo, Chioma Akpotha, Shade Ladipo, Adebola Williams, Akah Nnani, step out for screening of short film on depression, ‘FINE’

Ego Boyo, Chioma Akpotha, KCEE, Shade Ladipo, Adebola Williams, Akah Nnani, are some of the personalities at the exclusive cinema screening of Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju’s new short film titled, ‘FINE’ – a film that raises awareness on diverse issues relating to mental health.

The launch event also saw the launch of Joy, Inc.’s new network initiative named Mad Against Depression and Anxiety (MADA), a network of professionals and influential personalities combining their resources and experiences to fight depression.

The event, which took place today at the Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos, also featured a panel discussion moderated by media personality, Lamide Akintobi. The panel had Odenike Odeleye, Gbemi Ogunrinde and Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju sharing ideas, experiences, and practical solutions on addressing mental health in Nigeria.

See attached photos:

 

