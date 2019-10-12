Bolanle Austen-Peters’ latest play, ’Man Enough’ goes on stage tonight in Abuja

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ fascinating play, ‘Man Enough’ will be on stage tonight at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council in Abuja.

Featuring actors such as Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah, Ralph Okoro, Josephine Ewuru, Iyke Okechukwu and more, the play reflects the conversations to be had – of changing gender roles and stereotypes in recent public discourse.

The stage play addresses various pressures men have to grapple with – pressure of being rejected or accepted by the womenfolk, pressure from the extended family, financial pressure, and the general pressure the society puts on a man in his quest to prove that he is man enough.

Speaking about the play, Bolanle Austen-Peters said: “Man Enough is the voice of man crying to be heard, yelling to be saved from a world that thinks he is ‘Super Man’; it is the story of man and the fear to speak; it is the story of man speaking for the first time.

“This is not the story of three men; it is the story of every man – from Africa to Asia, to Europe and America – every man who must prove to the world that he is man enough,” she added.

Following tonight’s performance, the play which is produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, will go on stage again on October 12 and 13, 2019.