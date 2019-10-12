Bolanle Austen-Peters’ latest play, ’Man Enough’ goes on stage tonight in Abuja

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ fascinating play, ‘Man Enough’ will be on stage tonight at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council in Abuja.

Featuring actors such as Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah, Ralph Okoro, Josephine Ewuru, Iyke Okechukwu and more, the play reflects the conversations to be had – of changing gender roles and stereotypes in recent public discourse.

The stage play addresses various pressures men have to grapple with – pressure of being rejected or accepted by the womenfolk, pressure from the extended family, financial pressure, and the general pressure the society puts on a man in his quest to prove that he is man enough.

Speaking about the play, Bolanle Austen-Peters said: “Man Enough is the voice of man crying to be heard, yelling to be saved from a world that thinks he is ‘Super Man’; it is the story of man and the fear to speak; it is the story of man speaking for the first time.

“This is not the story of three men; it is the story of every man – from Africa to Asia, to Europe and America – every man who must prove to the world that he is man enough,” she added.

Following tonight’s performance, the play which is produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, will go on stage again on October 12 and 13, 2019.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor October 10, 2019

UBA Foundation’s National Essay Competition 2019 to reward schools with highest entries

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., has commenced the 2019 edition ...

Sponsor October 10, 2019

Funmi Iyanda’s debut movie, ‘Walking with Shadows’ premieres tonight at the BFI London Film Festival

‘Walking with Shadows,’ a movie produced by veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s production company, OYA Media in collaboration with ...

Sponsor October 9, 2019

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Akah Nnani, Belinda Effah, Kaylah Oniwo and more stars in Bland2Glam’s ‘Power of 7’ Campaign – [WATCH]

What kind of jewellery do African men wear the most? If you said Bracelets, then you are so correct!  Nigeria’s ...

Sponsor October 9, 2019

‘Power of the Collective Voice’ to dominate discussions at the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease

The African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease is the biggest prestigious conference that bring together government representatives, inter-governmental organizations, leaders ...

Sponsor October 8, 2019

Global Handwashing Day: United Purpose and PZ Cussons

For the sixth consecutive year, United Purpose and PZ Cussons will jointly facilitate the world’s largest Global Handwashing Day (GHD) ...

Sponsor October 8, 2019

Nigeria meets Lebanon as Live In Lagos serves premium entertainment

The city of Lagos was set alight on Saturday 5th of October, 2019 as Landmark Events Center, Oniru played host ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail