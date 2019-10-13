Here are the best Nigerians articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

A 20 years old Memory of Mugabe’s Zimbabwe – Wale Okediran

In spite of the notoriety attributed to the Mbareans, I was delightfully surprised to chance on a group of Christians as they prayed on an open field in the area.  The Apostolics, as this group was called were in their red and white robes (garments).  They practiced a religious cocktail which was a combination of African animism and selected morsels of Christianity mostly from the Old Testament.  As I watched, I could see the members of the sect getting into a frenetic dancing and clapping sessions.”

Kilishi Blues – Dare Segun Falowo

”The oka is a blue ghost, her dagger a fire. It slashes at my lower belly and I roar until the floor rises to catch me. I feel her cold hand searching for the other heart, the diamondi full of blood that binds me to Blood.”

Nigeria has a mental health problem – Socrates Mbamalu

The seventh-largest country in the world, Nigeria has Africa’s highest rate of depression, and ranks fifth in the world in the frequency of suicide, according to WHO. There are less than 150 psychiatrists in this country of 200 million, and WHO estimates that fewer than 10 percent of mentally ill Nigerians have access to the care they need.”

Aesthetics on A Wall – Tolu Daniel

As a boy testing out his reading ability beyond the classroom, reading signs on a wall was a favorite thing and the signs that fascinated me the most were always the ones written in uneven sprawling letters. They were branded usually in the forehead of the old houses in our neighborhood or in black coated portions of the concrete fence which went around such buildings.”

