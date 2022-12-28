Olive Emodi throws first-ever Singles PJ party to spread holiday cheer

TV personality, influencer, actor, and News Central’s Breakfast Central Host Olive Emodi hosted the first-ever “Olive’s Singles PJ Party” in Lagos, bringing together twenty-one single ladies from all over Nigeria. She wanted to put smiles on the faces of these women since Christmas is a season of giving and showing love in various ways.

Twenty-one lucky guests were invited to Olive’s Singles PJ Party at The Jewel Aeida Lagos on December 18th, 2022, where they received a wide assortment of early Christmas gifts, including matching pyjamas, a makeover, a hairstyling session, a manicure, a gift box with their name on it, and a photo opportunity in matching pyjamas with friends.

The twenty-one single women included those who had never been married, as well as widows, divorcees, and single moms, and their selection was informed by personal experiences ranging from the loss of a loved one to the desire to heal from past hurts while also cultivating new friendships and bonds with like-minded individuals.

Olive Emodi’s interest in the community of single women stemmed from her own experience with loneliness over the holiday season. She made this decision because she knows that the holidays may be a very lonely time of year for many people. She used Instagram to reach out to both the ladies who would be attending and the vendors who provided their services for free since they saw this as a chance to give back to the community.

When the women believed they’d seen it all, the unexpected arrival of celebrities was sprung on them. The women were delighted with Ric Hassani, a Nigerian singer, and entertainer. Olayode Juliana and Lucy Ameh, two stars of the Nigerian film industry, were also in attendance. Ayo Mairo-Ese, a well-known TV personality, was also there, and she reminded the women in attendance that marriage is not a means to an end. Diary of a Naija Girl, entrepreneur, and storyteller Ifedayo Agoro, gave a talk to the ladies on self-love and making the most of life as a single woman. The women were really open and honest as they discussed their own experiences.

Olive Emodi remarked that behind every woman’s elaborate appearance—her food, drink, cosmetics, and hair—lies a complex history. Although she affirmed that both being single and wanting to be married are wonderful experiences, she urged ladies who are interested in getting married to make the most of their time as singles.

Lots of embraces and emotions were shared towards the conclusion of the event. Some of the ladies claimed it was the finest thing that had happened to them all year, while others said it had renewed their enthusiasm for the holiday season. As the women came together and realized they shared experiences, they formed new bonds and made new memories. These ladies at Olive Emodi’s Singles PJ Party can attest to the fact that the Christmas season truly is the most delightful time of the year, full of love, laughter, gift-giving, caring, and sharing.

VENDORS LIST

Venue: The Jewel Aeida, Lekki

Pyjamas: @stuchpyjamas

Makeup: @allyberrymakeovers @house_of_aphrodity @kezbeauty @luchi_empire_

Photographers: @bapstudiosng @kayode_ogungbade @lensesthegrapher

Hair Styling: @lifeehairng

Nails: @shoogacroosh