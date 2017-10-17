Forfeit your N100m bond or produce Nnamdi Kanu | Court tells Abaribe

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered Senator representing Abia south, Enyinaya Abaribe to produce leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnmadi Kanu or forfeit his N100m bond.

What happened:

Abaribe had stood as one of the sureties for Kanu after he was granted bail.

Nnamdi Kanu had disappeared after the Nigerian army allegedly invaded his residence in Abia State.

Kanu was absent in court on Tuesday during the hearing of his trial.

What is happening:

Abaribe urged the court to discharge of the bond used for Kanu’s bail and a refund of N100 million paid to the court sequel to the bail.

“Since the aforestated visit of the Nigerian army to the residence of the first defendant from September 11, 2017, the second respondent in this suit has not been seen again nor reached on phone the applicant neither is he reported in any news media as seen by any person nor made any statement on any issue,” the senator said in his application.

“The activities of the Nigerian army as affecting the first respondent are matters of state secret incapable of being unravelled by the applicant which activities has put the second respondent out of the reach of the applicant such that the applicant cannot reasonably be expected to produce the second respondent before this court at any subsequent date.

“The applicant lacks capacity to produce a person stated by the first respondent to be a member of a terrorist organization or any person who the first respondent is reported to be interested in his whereabouts in the aftermath of the military operation in Abia state.”

The court however gave him three options: one, produce Kanu in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety; two, forfeit his N100m bail bond; and three, request for more time to produce the IPOB leader.